Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Man City pushing for Anderson

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens predict which young players from the 39 best men's U21 players in the world list could be set for a move in the summer transfer window. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Manchester City are moving quickly to sign Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, while Liverpool could join the race for soon-to-be free agent center back Marcos Senesi.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Elliot Anderson has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season. Elliot Anderson

- Both Manchester United and Manchester City will "move quickly" to try and sign Elliot Anderson, The Sun reports. Any deal for the Nottingham Forest midfielder is expected to be worth around £100 million if he does move this summer. However, both Manchester clubs fear an impressive performance at the World Cup this summer could see his value skyrocket further. City are reportedly leading the race for Anderson, although Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali also remains on their radar, should the Italy international fail to agree a contract extension on Tyneside.

- Arsenal are closely tracking Bayer Leverkusen youngster Christian Kofane, according to Sky Germany. The 19-year-old forward made an impression on Arsenal when he faced them in the Champions League round of 16 this season, and could be on the move as soon as this summer. Leverkusen would be willing to let the player move in a deal worth between €60 million and €70 million. With Bayern Munich not interested in signing him, the Premier League viewed as the most likely destination.

- Liverpool could rival Barcelona for defender Marcos Senesi this summer, reports TEAMTalk. The Bournemouth star is set to become a free agent at the end of the season after four years on the south coast. Senesi, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, who still lead the race to sign him ahead of LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid. However, that move could depend on whether Barça can land Alessandro Bastoni, who remains their top center back target.

- Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are in the race to sign Anderlecht wonderkid Nathan De Cat, Sky Germany reports. The 17-year-old also remains on Bayern Munich's shortlist, although all three Bundesliga clubs will prioritise a move for Hertha Berlin's Kennet Eichhorn once the transfer window reopens. De Cat, meanwhile, is under contract at Anderlecht until 2027, and could be available for around €20 million this summer.

- Newcastle United may swoop for Werder Bremen youngster Karim Coulibaly this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The Magpies are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Coulibaly, who has shone in the Bundesliga this season. The Germany youth international is said to be ready to take the next step in his career, with a host of major European clubs keen on signing the 18-year-old.

EXPERT TAKE

According to the Sun, both Manchester clubs are worried that a deal for Elliot Anderson will become a lot more expensive after the World Cup. ESPN's Sam Tighe explains why he is primed to have a big role for England this summer:

There's little doubt who Declan Rice's first-choice central midfield partner will be for England this summer. Anderson has enjoyed two exceptional seasons with Nottingham Forest and has seamlessly transferred that form to the national team. Despite having just seven caps to his name, he feels like an experienced, steady presence in the middle. His all-round game is extremely strong -- he is energetic and defensively active, yet he is also comfortable in handling a huge volume of passes in a controlled possession system. There's a good reason he has already been repeatedly linked with summer transfer moves to Manchester City and Manchester United.

OTHER RUMORS

play 0:57 Hutchison: Cucurella 'out of order' for Chelsea transfer policy criticism Don Hutchison reacts to Marc Cucurella's recent comments about Chelsea's transfer policy.

- Manchester United are determined to retain Bruno Fernandes, despite there being a £57 million release clause in his contract. (Daily Express)

- Liverpool are prepared to let as many as seven players leave the club this summer, including Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones. (Daily Star)

- Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram, whose future in Italy is far from secure. (TuttoJuve)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Tottenham and Newcastle United are "admirers" of Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who is also being tracked by Bayern Munich. (TEAMTalk)

- Sunderland are very interested in signing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí this summer. (Sport Witness)

- Pep Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City won't stand in Rodri's way if he wishes to leave the club. (Sky Sports News)

- Barcelona sent a scout to watch Cagliari defender Marco Palestra last month. (Nicolo Schira)

- Elversberg are seriously considering triggering an option to purchase on loan midfielder Łukasz Poręba at the end of the season. (Rudy Galetti)

- Nottingham Forest and Southampton are keen on signing 16-year-old Boyd Fraser from Hearts. (Fabrizio Romano)