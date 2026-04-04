Kieran Trippier reveals he will leave Newcastle this summer upon contract expiry

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Kieran Trippier admits it will be "emotional" when he leaves Newcastle this summer as his contract expires.

The 35-year-old defender has made over 150 appearances for the Magpies, scoring four goals, during his four-and-a-half-year spell at St James' Park.

He has played a key role under Eddie Howe as the club won their first major trophy in 70 years when lifting the Carabao Cup last season and has helped them qualify for the Champions League twice in the last three years.

Trippier said in an interview on Newcastle's website: "The time has come to leave this amazing club after four and a half years. This is where I have felt most at home. It's emotional, and I'm really going to miss it.

"I want to say a massive thank you to the supporters for all the support through the good and the bad times. You've always supported me, always stood by me.

"To my team-mates, it's going to be emotional. It's been an amazing journey with you guys. I'm going to miss you all, but to win a trophy with you guys was really, really special - the best of my career.

"And to the manager, Eddie Howe, all the coaching staff and the team behind the scenes, a massive thank you."

The former Burnley and Tottenham right-back, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, has made 54 senior appearances for England.

Howe added: "Kieran has been magnificent for us on and off the pitch. From the moment he walked through the door, he has helped to drive standards that have changed the club's trajectory.

"His leadership skills have been invaluable. In difficult moments his experience has proved calming and his drive and will to win has inspired the players to keep pushing forward.

"While we'll be saying goodbye to Kieran shortly, we also know we have a lot left to play for this season, and I know a player of Kieran's character will be giving absolutely everything to end his time here on a high."