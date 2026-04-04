At least one dead, 60 injured, in crush of soccer fans in Peru stadium

Authorities in Peru reported that a person died, and many more were injured, in a crush of soccer fans. Getty

LIMA, Peru -- At least one person died and 60 others were injured in what seemed to be a crush of fans at a popular soccer team's stadium in the Peruvian capital on Friday night, authorities reported.

Police said officers rescued people trapped as a result of the influx of Alianza Lima fans in the south stands of the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium the night before their team's scheduled game against their biggest rival, Universitario.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health had reported the collapse of a wall inside the stadium. Both the police and Alianza Lima denied this in separate statements.

Fire brigadier Marcos Pajuelo said there was at least one fatality and dozens of injured people who were taken to hospitals in the capital. He said they don't know the cause.

Videos broadcast by local television stations showed a large crowd of fans in the south stands amidst an explosion of fireworks. Other videos showed apparently injured people sitting in the stands inside the stadium.

The Ministry of Health said 60 people had been reported injured so far.