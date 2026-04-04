Italy players will bounce back - Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu

Gab Marcotti reacts to Italy failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties. (1:37)

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Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu said he is confident his Italy players will quickly recover after their nation's shocking defeat in their World Cup playoff final against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Five Inter players -- Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Pio Esposito, Federico Dimarco, Nicolò Barella and Davide Frattesi -- featured midweek when Italy lost on penalties.

Four-time champions Italy have failed to qualify for the finals for the third successive tournament, while Bastoni was sent off and Esposito was one of two players to miss their spot kicks in the shootout.

Chivu, whose Serie A leaders will bid to halt a three-game winless league run against Roma at San Siro on Sunday, told reporters: "There are lots of fans who support all of the players.

Inter Milan stars Federico Dimarco, Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolò Barella were among the Italy squad that were beaten in the World Cup playoff final. Ben McShane/Sportsfile

"I have champions in my squad. They have great human qualities and have the ability to bounce back.

"They have had setbacks, but they have always bounced back. They know this is the nature of the beast. At times you do not reach your goals.

"The key is to bounce back, to show character. We have the love of the fans. They know upsets are part of the game.

"I'm not worried though. Since I've been in charge I've seen great things. I coach great men. I coach players with values.

"We are league leaders, we are competitive and in line with our goals."

Serie A's leading scorer Lautaro Martínez is expected to provide Chivu with a boost by returning to action after a lengthy injury layoff.

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The Argentina striker, who has scored 14 Serie A goals this season, has missed the last seven matches due to a calf injury.

Chivu said: "On a single level, everyone is key. Lautaro is one of them and so are others, like Luis Henrique, Andy Diouf. We have everyone ready to play their part.

"We know Roma and what they offer. Their coach has left his mark. He is doing very well. It is a huge game. There are eight games to go and the next one is the most important one.

"We need intensity. We need to be ready. It is never easy to face [Roma head coach Gian Piero] Gasperini. We need character on Sunday. We know it will be complicated."

Despite taking only two points from their last three matches, Inter have a six-point advantage over closest rivals AC Milan at the top of the table and are unbeaten at home since late November.

Roma's Champions League challenge has faded after winning only three of their last nine in Serie A and they currently sit sixth, eight points behind third-placed Napoli.