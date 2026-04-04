Chelsea 7-0 Port Vale: Dominant Chelsea storm into FA Cup semifinals - as it happened

Steve Nicol and Craig Burley question Chelsea's decision to bench Enzo Fernandez for two games while leaving Marc Cucurella unpunished for comments in interviews. (1:59)

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Chelsea cruised past Port Vale with an emphatic 7-0 win to storm into the FA Cup semifinals, as six different scorers and an own goal made an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior's side bounced back from four straight defeats, winning their first home game since Jan. 31 to keep their bid for silverware alive.

Jorrel Hato opened the scoring inside just two minutes and João Pedro fired in the second, before an unfortunate Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel turned into this own net just before half time.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos and Estêvão netted three more in the second half before Alejandro Garnacho won a penalty and converted in stoppage time to end Port Vale's fairytale run.

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