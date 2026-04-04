Marseille won't 'sit back' without Mason Greenwood - Habib Beye

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Marseille boss Habib Beye insists his side will not go to Monaco and sit back as they look to boost their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot.

Forward Mason Greenwood will be missing for the trip to Monaco, who have won their last six league games on the bounce which has seen them climb to sixth in the league and they can go level on points with Marseille if they win on Sunday.

Monaco have also won their last four at home but Beye wants his side to impose themselves on the in-form side.

"We have this strength, and we'll need to show it against Monaco," Beye said.

"We can't go there expecting to sit back and absorb pressure for 95 minutes.

Mason Greenwood is set to miss the game against Monaco. Getty

"We'll have to impose our game on them.

"I'm not satisfied with our recent performances.

"We need to be more technically precise, more consistent.

"We're not threatening enough with our runs in behind. I'd like my team to be able to constantly threaten the opposition."

Marseille will be hoping they can return to winning ways after they fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Lille before the international break, and a win would ensure they finish the weekend in the top three.

Greenwood's absence due to injury and suspension means Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri could start.

"We also can't rely solely on Mason or Igor [Paixão]," Beye said.

"Ethan is a great talent, but he also needs to adapt to the intensity of Ligue 1.

"Yes, he appears to be the natural replacement for Mason, but we can also adjust our tactics."