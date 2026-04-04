Southampton 2-1 Arsenal: Shea Charles winner books Wembley trip in FA Cup upset - as it happened

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Southampton stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-1 in their FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday night, booking themselves a trip to Wembley.

An end-to-end affair saw the hosts take a first half lead through Ross Stewart, who slotted in after Ben White failed to clear a cross from James Bree.

Viktor Gyökeres came on for the visitors in the second 45, and the Sweden international got Arsenal level with 20 minutes to play -- but in the 85th minute, Saints sub Shea Charles finished a slick move into the bottom corner to seal a cup upset and put them in Sunday's semifinal draw.

Here's how it happened.

Mikel Arteta's side arrived on the south coast in contention to win the treble, leading the Premier League and with a Champions League quarterfinal upcoming.

Several Arsenal players withdrew from international duty before their first club game back, including Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice, meaning Arteta looked to his wider squad for the cup clash.

The hosts came into Saturday evening's tie after already delivering an upset against a Premier League side this term, seeing off Fulham in a 1-0 away win.

Currently seventh in the Championship, Tonda Eckert's side sit just outside the playoff places in England's second tier, aiming to return back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

But they may have written an arguably much bigger story this evening with the win, with the 32,000 strong capacity St. Mary's Stadium in full voice.

For Arsenal, it marked two defeats in two games -- which halved their trophy ceiling this season.