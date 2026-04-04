Chelsea's Liam Rosenior: Enzo Fernández comments 'not what people think'

Chelsea put up 7 goals as they beat Port Vale easily to advance in the FA Cup. (1:09)

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Liam Rosenior has refused to be drawn on Enzo Fernández's agent's criticism of Chelsea but insisted "things aren't what people maybe think they are" regarding the player's future.

Fernández was dropped for Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal thrashing of League One strugglers Port Vale, but attended the game in support of his teammates.

The 25-year-old will also miss next weekend's Premier League clash with Manchester City after twice casting doubt over his future, initially in an interview with ESPN Argentina after the club's Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fernández went further when speaking during the international break, suggesting "I'd like to live in Spain, I really like Madrid" amid ongoing speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid.

Enzo Fernández has been sanctioned to miss two Chelsea games. Getty

He has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032 and sources have told ESPN they value Fernández in excess of £100 million ($132m).

Rosenior claimed Fernández had "crossed a line" and sanctioned the player with what is effectively a two-game ban.

However, Fernández's agent Javier Pastore branded the decision "completely unfair."

"We don't understand the punishment because he doesn't mention any club or say he wants to leave Chelsea," Pastore said.

Asked about Pastore's intervention, Rosenior said: "That's his opinion. I don't have anything to say on someone else's opinion. Enzo knows what I think of him and it was brilliant to see him here to support the players today.

"We'll move forward and make sure we have a really good run-in in the season.

"I said yesterday, the conversations I have with my individual players, with Enzo, with anyone in the squad when it comes to things like this, stay within.

play 1:21 Gibbs: Chelsea's huge Port Vale win 'a step in the right direction' Kieran Gibbs reacts to Chelsea's much-needed FA Cup win over Port Vale after an eventful week off the pitch.

"The dressing room is sacred. I made it really clear what I think of him as a person.

"He's a top, top guy. But at the same time, I want us now to focus on the football and achieve what we want to achieve through the season."

Rosenior was pushed to answer whether Fernández felt the suspension was unfair.

"In the right time, in the right moment, which isn't now, going through what we've gone through, I'm sure the discussion will happen in terms of what's been said between me and Enzo," the Chelsea boss said.

"Enzo and I are in a very good place. I saw him today, had a really good conversation with him today one-to-one, and things aren't what people maybe think they are."

Chelsea eased to victory through goals from Jorrel Hato and João Pedro before an own goal from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel put the Blues 3-0 up at the break.

- Enzo Fernández's agent: Chelsea punishment 'completely unfair'

- 'Not a leader' - John Obi Mikel slams Chelsea's Enzo Fernández

- Chelsea hammer Port Vale 7-0 in FA Cup quarterfinal

Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos, Estêvão and an Alejandro Garnacho penalty ensured Chelsea reached the semifinals.

However, Rosenior revealed they had suffered a fresh injury blow after Jamie Gittens sustained another setback.

"Unfortunately, Jamie, in training yesterday, picked up what looks like a hamstring injury again," Rosenior said.

"We have to scan him and make sure.

"It's a real shame for him, I think it's the third time it's happened. We need to help him and we need to make sure he's ok. I can't give you a time frame on that at the moment."