VIDEO: Marcus Rashford scores in Barcelona win over Atlético Madrid

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Marcus Rashford scored Barcelona's first goal as they came from a goal down to defeat Atlético Madrid 2-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

You can watch video of the goal above.

Atletico led after Giuliano Simeone scored but just three minutes later Rashford replied with a sublime effort, combining excellently with Dani Olmo to level the scores.

Marcus Rashford score the equaliser for Barclona against Atletico Madrid. Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP via Getty Images

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski then scored the winner three minutes from time, as Barcelona capitalised on Real Madrid's shock defeat to Mallorca to extend their lead at the top to seven points over their rivals.