Transfer rumors, news: Fernandes to urge Man United to sign Portugal teammate

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens predict which young players from the 39 best men's U21 players in the world list could be set for a move in the summer transfer window. (1:54)

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Bruno Fernandes has outlined one player he believes should be among Manchester United's midfield targets this summer, while Chelsea will again look to sister club Strasbourg to add to their own squad.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Man United's Bruno Fernandes will reportedly urge the club to sign Mateus Fernandes. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

- Manchester United are in the market for two midfielders this summer and, according to The Sun, Bruno Fernandes will recommend that one of them is West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes. United are set to lose Casemiro this summe when his contract expires and have been linked with a number of replacements, including Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson. Fernandes will urge United to sign his Portugal teammate, with United sporting director Hugo Viana already a strong admirer of the 21-year-old.

- Chelsea are in talks to sign Strasbourg midfielder Valentín Barco, as reported by TalkSport. The 21-year-old permanently joined the Ligue 1 club last summer for £8 million having previously played for them on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and he could now reunite with Liam Rosenior by following his route from Strasbourg to Stamford Bridge. The Argentina international has recorded two goals and nine assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

- Manchester United have been closely tracking Bayern Munich winger Maycon Cardozo, according to TEAMtalk. The 17-year-old signed a new contract with Bayern last month and has since made his first-team debut. United are reportedly impressed by his technical ability and, although a move anytime soon would be difficult to complete for due to the recent contract renewal.

- Atlético Madrid will soon make their opening offer for Atalanta midfielder Éderson with a proposal worth €35 million plus €3 million in add-ons, as reported by Sky Sports Italia. That falls short of the figure of €50 million that Atalanta expect to receive for the 26-year-old. Éderson has already agreed a four-year contract with Atlético worth €5 million-per-season plus a €2 million signing bonus. Negotiations appear to have begun and Atleti are making aggressive moves to complete a deal.

- Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in Blackburn Rovers defender Tom Atcheson, according to TEAMtalk. The 19-year-old has stepped up to the senior level for Blackburn and Northern Ireland under Michael O'Neill, which has also resulted in further Premier League attention from Sunderland, Everton, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion. He is also being looked at by European clubs such as RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and Napoli.

EXPERT TAKE

Mateus Fernandes has been a standout performer for West Ham United this season. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen ranked Mateus Fernandes at No. 33 in his list of the best U21s players in world football. He wrote:

Last season, Fernandes suffered relegation with Southampton despite winning both of the club's Player of the Season and Fan's Player of the Season awards, but he had to play only three games in the Championship before making a £40 million move to West Ham. However, somehow he is in much the same predicament this season, as West Ham are in a battle to avoid the drop. Fernandes is a central midfielder who equally brings defensive and attacking qualities. On one hand, he makes tackles, presses well and regains possession -- 158 duels puts him in the 95th percentile among midfielders -- while he also has the vision to deliver excellent long passes (61.1% success rate) and pick out deep runs from his teammates. He generally covers a lot of ground and reads danger superbly, winning a lot of loose balls, while he copes well under pressure and can shift play quickly. That, along with fine dribbling at high speed, makes him equally useful at either end of the pitch. But his three goals this season -- including the fastest Premier League goal of the campaign, scored after just 29 seconds against Aston Villa -- also suggest he has a knack of arriving in good goal-scoring positions. See the full list here.

OTHER RUMORS

play 0:57 Hutchison: Cucurella 'out of order' for Chelsea transfer policy criticism Don Hutchison reacts to Marc Cucurella's recent comments about Chelsea's transfer policy.

- Chelsea have a strong interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs but face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City. (Football Insider)

- Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to make £100 million from departures with Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford all set to leave. (The Sun)

- Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur all have Atalanta's Cagliari loanee Marco Palestra on their radar. (Caught Offside)

- Juventus and Como have both sent scouts to watch Real Valladolid attacking midfielder Chuki in recent weeks. RB Leipzig and Stuttgart have already made moves for the 21-year-old. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus could be willing to let Gleison Bremer leave during the summer transfer window. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus are looking at Genoa for right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, striker Jeff Ekhator and center back Leo Skiri Ostigard. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Roma are preparing their strategy to sign Almeria attacking midfielder Sergio Arribas and are interested in Kerim Alajbegovic, whose re-sign clause has been triggered to move him from RB Salzburg to Bayer Leverkusen. (Corriere dello Sport)

- AC Milan and Napoli also want Kerim Alajbegovic, with the former sending scouts to watch him during Bosnia & Herzegovina's win against Wales. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Paris Saint-Germain Feminines have reached an agreement with Real Madrid striker Naomie Feller. (L'Equipe)

- Several Premier League clubs are monitoring Sassuolo centre-back Tarik Muharemovic. (Nicolo Schira)

- Ollie Watkins is growing increasingly likely to leave Aston Villa during the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)