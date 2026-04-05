Arsenal must not have 'heads down for too long' - Christian Norgaard

Southampton moves on to the FA Cup semifinals with an astonishing 2-1 win over Arsenal. (1:13)

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Christian Norgaard says Arsenal cannot afford to overthink their shock FA Cup exit at Southampton as the Premier League leaders look to bounce back in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta's men suffered an almighty shock at St Mary's on Saturday evening as the Championship play-off hopefuls' intensity and courage paid dividends in a famous 2-1 quarterfinal triumph.

Substitute Shea Charles' late strike sent Southampton to the semifinals and left Arsenal with some soul searching as the shock defeat compounded their Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester City a fortnight ago.

The Gunners will attempt to get back to winning ways in Lisbon in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Sporting, before the runaway league leaders host Bournemouth in a key game on Saturday.

Arsenal suffered a shock FA Cup exit in the quarterfinal. Getty

Experienced midfielder Norgaard said: "The message is to have a positive body language, to talk with your team-mates, with the coaching staff.

"Now is not the time to go with our heads down for too long.

"It's fine to be frustrated tonight and also tomorrow to analyse what went wrong, but then we also have to look forward because there are so many big games coming up for this club."

Arsenal need to shake off their first back-to-back defeats of the season to avoid further damage to what has until recently been a memorable campaign.

"Disappointing evening," Norgaard told club media. "We all had our hopes high to win and go back to Wembley, but yeah, that's not the case.

"Sorry to disappoint so many travelling fans, they created an amazing atmosphere and, yeah, today was not good enough."

Injury-disrupted Arsenal only managed to threaten periodically at St Mary's, where few would argue that the hosts did not deserve to progress to Wembley.

Ross Stewart coolly struck Saints ahead and Leo Scienza hit the crossbar shortly before Viktor Gyökeres levelled, only for super sub Charles to spark bedlam with a fine finish five minutes from time.

Goalscorer, and boyhood Arsenal fan, Stewart said: "It's just pure joy and elation, an incredible night for the club to beat a team of Arsenal's calibre in the manner that we did.

"I thought we were excellent. It's an incredible night for the club and there were some good celebrations in the dressing room - we'll enjoy tonight.

"It's a great occasion to look forward to, but we've got a lot of league business that we've got to take care of, and the gaffer has just reinforced that - starting Tuesday we've got to be ready to go for another tough game."

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Saints are hoping their FA Cup semifinal will be the first of three Wembley trips before the end of the season.

The dream of replicating Lawrie McMenemy's second-tier FA Cup triumph of 1976 is alive, as is their promotion dream ahead of Tuesday's return to action at playoff rivals Wrexham.

"I think it's just where we're at as a squad," Stewart told the club website. "That confidence, that belief, the character.

"We knew it was going to be tough but we spoke about it throughout the week that we're a team that's 14 games unbeaten, we know we're a hard team to beat, and I think you saw that again."