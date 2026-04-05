Next Italy manager? Massimiliano Allegri distances himself

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Italy not qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (3:04)

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Massimiliano Allegri rejected suggestions he could be Italy's next manager, insisting his focus is squarely on AC Milan's end-of-season run-in.

Italy missing out on a third successive World Cup led to Gennaro Gattuso stepping down, prompting plenty of speculation about who will take over and seek to revive their ailing fortunes.

Allegri, having won several titles with Milan and Juventus, is in the frame but ahead of a crunch clash against Napoli on Easter Monday, the 58-year-old was quick to distance himself from the Italy position.

Massimiliano Allegri distanced himself from the Italy job. Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Rossoneri head coach told a news conference: "As an Italian, I'm disappointed that we missed out on qualification.

"We need to think about the situation and have a clear vision and strategy from now until 10 years' time, not from today until tomorrow.

"We have great players in Italy and the future of the national team is a bright one. In terms of myself, I started a job with AC Milan, I'm concentrated on our objective and I hope to stay here for a while."

Milan are second in the Serie A table but only a point ahead of third-placed Napoli, who welcome Allegri's side to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on the back of a four-match winning streak.

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"It's a great match to play," Allegri added, who could welcome back Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the English midfielder reportedly set to wear a special protection following his recent jaw fracture.

"The final push begins now. We're getting close to our goal but we need to win a few more games. We're making small steps."

It remains to be seen whether Napoli will have Romelu Lukaku in their ranks after the striker failed to return to training last week. Napoli said at the time they were considering taking disciplinary action.