German police investigate 'dangerous bodily harm' after fan trouble

German police are investigating after fan trouble. Getty

DRESDEN, Germany -- Police in the German city of Dresden have opened more than a dozen investigations into offenses, including causing "dangerous bodily harm" after large-scale disorder involving fans at a soccer game.

Dozens of fans of Dynamo Dresden ran across the field toward supporters of Hertha Berlin during Saturday's second-division game before being chased back by police. Dresden fans then burned a Hertha fan flag.

The game was resumed after an interruption of nearly 20 minutes and Hertha won 1-0.

Police said in a statement late Saturday that they were investigating offenses including dangerous bodily harm, breach of the peace and property damage. Police did not immediately confirm any injuries or arrests.

Dynamo Dresden finance director Stephan Zimmermann offered an apology to "all uninvolved people who were caught up in these unnecessary acts" and said the club had met with police.

"Our home games are known for a unique atmosphere. Pictures like we saw this evening are not acceptable and cause massive damage not only to our club but to soccer as a whole in Germany," Zimmermann said in a statement.

"We and many other clubs have spent recent months advocating for fans' interests and a safe stadium experience, and scenes like this are a heavy blow."