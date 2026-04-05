West Ham 2-2 Leeds: Leeds reach FA Cup semifinals after penalties - as it happened

Kieran Gibbs reacts to Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Southampton in the FA Cup. (1:46)

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Leeds held their nerve to beat West Ham in a penalty shootout and reach their first FA Cup semifinal in 39 years.

Daniel Farke's side looked on course for a 2-0 victory, only for the hosts to strike twice in stoppage time and force extra time.

Leeds took the lead in the 26th minute when Ao Tanaka's effort deflected off Axel Disasi and found the net. Substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the advantage from the penalty spot, putting Leeds firmly in control late in the second half.

West Ham mounted a dramatic fightback, as Mateus Fernandes capitalised on Jarrod Bowen's rebound from the woodwork, then Disasi powered a quick-fire equaliser to send the tie into extra time.

The hosts had two goals disallowed in extra time, and the match was ultimately decided on penalties.

Goalkeeper Finlay Herrick, 20, managed one save on his debut, but it wasn't enough as Pascal Struijk converted the decisive penalty to send Leeds through.

Leeds will face Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals.

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