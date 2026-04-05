Arsenal shocked by Brighton in Women's FA Cup quarterfinal

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Arsenal were dumped out of the Women's FA Cup. Getty

Brighton pulled off a shock by dumping European champions Arsenal out of the Women's FA Cup as the Seagulls claimed a 2-0 win at Meadow Park.

Moments after Gunners forward Stina Blackstenius had a goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up, Madison Haley latched on to Fran Kirby's pass and fired past Daphne van Domselaar in the 48th minute.

Kirby was again the provider in the 63rd minute as her corner was met by Caitlin Hayes, who headed over Van Domselaar and in to settle this quarter-final contest in favour of the underdogs.

Liverpool also booked their spot in the semifinals as teenager Zara Shaw struck late in extra-time to secure a dramatic 1-0 win over Charlton.

Eighteen-year-old Shaw, on as a substitute on her return from a year out with injury, bundled home in the 115th minute following a goalmouth scramble that saw Jenna Clark hit the woodwork twice.