Manchester City expect Bernardo Silva's story coming 'to an end'

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Manchester City assistant Pep Lijnders has given the strongest hint yet that Bernardo Silva is set to leave the club at the end of the season by saying "every good story comes to an end."

Silva's contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in June.

The Portugal veteran has repeatedly said: "I know what I'm going to do" when asked about his future, but is yet to officially clarify his plans.

Lijnders, however, appeared to confirm Silva's exit this summer when he took on Pep Guardiola's postmatch media duties following City's 4-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

"Every good story comes to an end," said Lijnders. "I hope he enjoys the last months -- there are only six weeks -- and has a good farewell. He deserves all that attention as well."

Silva, 31, has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, Barcelona and boyhood club Benfica.

City have also been linked with midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, including Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, but Lijnders insists it will be almost impossible to replace Silva.

"You never replace a player with the same kind of player because they don't exist," he said. "Bernardo Silva is unique. The way he controls games, the way he moves, the way he receives, the way he leads, the way he sees the solutions. All these things.

"You never search for a replacement of one type of player. You search for what is needed to grow with the team and somebody who can fit in the first XI.

"And then you hope, with our academy, with the young players we already bought that they can make that step as well in the midfield positions."

City's win on Saturday put them into the semifinals of the FA Cup, having already lifted the Carabao Cup earlier this season.