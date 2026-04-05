PSV clinch 3rd-straight Eredivisie after Feyenoord draw

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AMSTERDAM -- PSV Eindhoven were crowned Eredivisie champion for a third straight year and 27th time overall after their closest rival Feyenoord failed to win on Sunday.

With five rounds of games left, PSV have an unassailable 17-point lead in the Dutch top tier.

They won 4-3 against Utrecht on Saturday, and secured the title after second-placed Feyenoord was held to a 0-0 draw at Volendam on Sunday.

The results from the weekend make PSV the earliest team to clinch the Eredivisie title in terms of the calendar date (surpassing their previous record set on April 8, 1978). It also marks the fastest Eredivisie title win in terms of the number of matches played since Feyenoord in 1998-99.

The title is PSV's 24th since the inception of the Eredivisie in 1956-57, and 12th since the turn of the century, more often than any other team since 2001. Ajax are second on that list with nine Eredivisie titles.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.