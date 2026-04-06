Washington Spirit score first win despite Rodman goal drought

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SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Gift Monday scored just two minutes after entering the game as a late substitute and the Washington Spirit beat Bay FC 2-0 on Sunday.

It was the first win of the NWSL season for the Spirit (1-1-3), who also got an own goal.

Trinity Rodman, still looking for her first goal this year, had a good chance in the 25th minute, but her shot to the near post was saved by Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.

The U.S. star signed an NWSL record deal in January to stay with the Spirit despite interest from overseas. Despite the goal drought, Rodman has started all five of the Spirit's games this season and been a big part of the team's attack.

Silkowitz turned away another shot from Hal Hershfelt in the 29th.

There was a scary collision between the Spirit's Lucia Di Guglielmo and teammate Tara Rudd before halftime. Rudd remained in the game, but Di Guglielmo left with a bloody cut to the head. She gave a thumbs up to fans as she walked off the field.

The Spirit went up 1-0 on an own goal when Silkowitz came out of her goal as she was rushed by a pair of Spirit players, and her attempt to clear the ball deflected off Brooklyn Courtnall.

Monday, a Nigerian international, was subbed into the game in the 84th minute. She scored in the 86th on a rebound after Silkowitz stopped Rodman's shot.

Bay fell to 2-2-0 with the loss.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.