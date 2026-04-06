Stats: Haaland first in 89 years; Bayern score 100; Messi 902, Ronaldo 967

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With the FA Cup weekend taking place in England, cupsets were the name of the game as Southampton stunned Arsenal to set up a semifinal clash against Manchester City, who strolled past Liverpool with a 4-0 victory. Chelsea hammered Port Vale 7-0, while Leeds overcame West Ham on penalties to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1987.

League action elsewhere saw Barcelona take a seven point lead atop LALIGA after a comeback win over Atlético Madrid, while Real Madrid suffered a loss to Mallorca. Over in Italy, Internazionale romped past AS Roma to extend their Serie A lead to nine points, although the chasing pack of AC Milan, Napoli and Como are yet to play this weekend.

Bayern Munich scored twice in injury time to defeat SC Freiburg and keep their nine point lead atop the Bundesliga, while PSG extended their lead atop Ligue 1 to four points after a 3-1 win over Toulouse while Lens lost away to Lille.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

8

Manchester City advanced to a record-extending eighth straight FA Cup semifinal appearance.

89

Erling Haaland became the first Manchester City player to score a hat trick vs Liverpool in 89 years since Eric Brook at Anfield in March 1937. Haaland has six goals in three games against Liverpool this season; that is twice as many as he scored in eight games against Liverpool prior to this season (3).

12

Since his Manchester City debut in July 2022, Erling Haaland has scored 12 hat-tricks across all competitions, now the outright most across Europe's big five leagues, moving one clear of Harry Kane (11).

3

Haaland also became the third player in the Premier League era (since 1992-93) to score in 4+ consecutive home appearances against Liverpool, after Chris Sutton (4 from 1994 to 1996) and Sergio Agüero (5 from 2013 to 2017).

18

Manchester City extended their home winning streak in the FA Cup to 18 games, breaking a tie for the longest home winning run by any side in the competition proper, surpassing Clapham Rovers' 17 wins from December 1873 to February 1881

3

City have won three consecutive games against Liverpool in all competitions for the first time since March 1935-37 (4). City also became the first club to beat Liverpool three times in a single campaign since West Ham in 2015-16.

1

This was Manchester City's first win over Liverpool in the FA Cup since 1973. It was also the the largest margin of defeat for Liverpool under Arne Slot and the club's worst in any game since Oct. 2020 vs Aston Villa (7-2) -

15

Liverpool's 15 losses this season across all competitions are the club's most in a single season since 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers (18).

2

The last time Southampton eliminated two top-flight teams enroute the semifinal of the FA Cup, they went on to win the competition - 1975/76.

2

Arsenal have conceded multiple goals in back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 25-28 (3 vs Man United, 2 vs Kairat (all comps)

5

Viktor Gyökeres has five goals in his last three games for club or country. He had not scored in three straight games since April 2025 (also 3 with Sporting).

7

Chelsea became the first team to score 7+ goals in an FA Cup quarterfinal game since Liverpool beat Birmingham City 7-0 in 2005-06. This was Chelsea's most goals and largest margin of victory in an FA Cup match since Jan. 2011 when they defeated Ipswich Town 7-0 in the third round.

18y 345d

At 18y 345d, Chelsea's Estêvão is the youngest player to score and assist in an FA Cup game for a Premier League club since Bukayo Saka for Arsenal against Bournemouth in January 2020 (18y 144d)

7

João Pedro has scored 7 FA Cup goals since the start of 2023-24, only Erling Haaland (9) has scored more in the competition in this period.

39

Leeds United reached their first FA Cup semifinal since 1986-87 (39 years ago); the biggest gap between semifinal appearances since Leicester City in 2020-21 (also 39), who went on to lift the trophy that season.

6/6

Chelsea have advanced all six times they have faced Leeds United in the FA Cup.

3/4

Manchester City and Southampton have faced off four times in the FA Cup. City have advanced in three of the four previous meetings

7

Barcelona extended their LALIGA lead to seven points over second-placed Real Madrid with eight games remaining; No team in LALIGA history has overturned a seven-point deficit with eight games or fewer remaining.

1

Marcus Rashford joined Gary Lineker (4), Laurie Cunningham (2) and Dalian Atkinson (1) as the only Englishmen to score in LALIGA vs Atlético Madrid. The last Englishman to have scored vs Atleti in LALIGA was Dalian Atkinson for Real Sociedad in 1991.

5

Robert Lewandowski scored his fifth game-winning goal in LALIGA this season, tied with teammate Dani Olmo for second-most. Only Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé has more (8).

118

Lewandowski (118) is now three goals away from tying Josep Escolà and Patrick Kluivert (121 each) for ninth-most goals in Barcelona history (all comps). What made his latest goal special was that it was the first one he scored with a body part other than his feet or head.

50

Barcelona have scored in 50 consecutive LALIGA matches the third longest streak all-time by any team (2016/17 Real Madrid - 54, 2012-13 Barcelona - 64). The last time Barca failed to score in a league match was Dec. 15, 2024 vs Leganés

3

Atlético Madrid now have a three-game losing streak in all competitions, their longest since December 2021.

25

Diego Simeone now has 25 career losses vs Barcelona in all competitions, the most vs a single opponent in his managerial career.

7

With their win on Saturday, Barcelona have 7 LALIGA comeback wins this season - their most since 2012-13 (7).

3

Real Madrid suffered their third loss in LALIGA under Arbeloa (one more loss than Xabi Alonso had in LALIGA in his tenure), This was Madrid's first loss to Mallorca in LALIGA since February 2023 (8-1-1 W-D-L in previous 10 LALIGA meetings)

53

Vedat Muriqi scored the game-winner at 90:33, making it 53 career LALIGA goals for Mallorca, 1 away from tying Samuel Eto'o for the most in team history. Muriqi became the third Mallorca player in LALIGA history to score in both meetings vs Real Madrid in a single season and first since Samuel Eto'o in 2002-03.

3

Since Mallorca's return to LALIGA in 2019-20, their three home wins against Real Madrid are tied for the most in LALIGA in that span (also Atlético Madrid)

1

Real Madrid suffered back-to-back LALIGA losses with Kylian Mbappé in the starting lineup for the first time since he joined the team last season.

5

Kylian Mbappé has now gone five games without a goal for Madrid, tied for his longest since joining the club last season (5 in April 2025).

2

The last time an Inter player provided two assists for the same teammate in a Serie A match was on March 4, 2022, when Nicolò Barella gave 2 assists to Lautaro Martínez. Today, Marcus Thuram did so for Lautaro Martínez.

60

At exactly 60 seconds, Lautaro Martínez scored the fastest goal of his career with club or country. The goal from Lautaro Martínez at exactly 1:00 is Inter's second-earliest in Serie A this season after a goal at 0:39 from Pio Esposito vs Fiorentina

16

Lautaro Martínez extended his lead as Serie A's top goalscorer with his 16th goal (Douvikas is second with 11).

100

Bayern Munich have scored 100 Bundesliga goals this season, one behind the league's all-time record (Bayern in 1971/72) with six games left to play.

23

Bayern have scored 23 goals in the 80th minute or later in the Bundesliga this season, the most in that period of matches in Europe's top 5 leagues (Lille are second with 16 such goals)

4

Bayern's injury-time comeback was only the fourth instance in Bundesliga history that a team has come back to win after trailing in second-half stoppage time.

6

Folarin Balogun's 6-game scoring streak is currently the longest active streak by any player in Europe's Top 5 Leagues. Only Kylian Mbappé (8) has had a longer scoring streak overall in Europe's Top 5 leagues this season.

10

Ousmane Dembélé scored his tenth goal in Ligue 1 this season tying Bradley Barcola (10) for the most league goals among PSG players this season.

7

Gonçalo Ramos scored his seventh goal coming off bench this season, in all competitions, the most among players from Europe's Top 5 Leagues.

29

PSV became champions on April 5-in Matchday 29-marking the earliest title win in the history of the Eredivisie in terms of the calendar date (surpassing PSV's previous record of April 8, 1978), as well as the fastest Eredivisie title win in terms of the number of matches played since Feyenoord in 1998/99 (who also clinched the title on Matchday 29).

27

PSV have become Dutch champions for the 27th time-for the 24th time since the inception of the Eredivisie in 1956/57, and for the twelfth time this century, more often than any other team since 2001 (Ajax: 9).

3

Brighton eliminated 14-time Women's FA Cup winner Arsenal in the quarterfinals. It is the third semifinal appearance in Brighton's history (1976, 2021). It's Arsenal's second straight year being eliminated at this stage (haven't reached semis since 2021-22).

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

It was a goal fest for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend, with both GOATs finding the net for Inter Miami and Al Nassr respectively.

2/55 and 902

Lionel Messi scored his 55th career goal in the MLS regular season (58 games). His latest goal was just his second via header (the other was scored in March 2024 vs Orlando City). It was his 902nd goal of his career.

4

Messi scored for the fourth straight game in MLS, his longest streak in the regular season since a six-game streak in May- July 2025.

967

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in his first game back after returning from a hamstring injury. He reached 967 career goals with club and country.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.