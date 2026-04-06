Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona, Juve lead race for Bernardo Silva

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Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is set to leave this summer and has Barcelona and Juventus on his trail, while Real Madrid are increasingly confident of sealing a move for City midfielder Rodri. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva joined the club from Monaco in 2017. Getty

- Barcelona and Juventus are leading the chase to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer at the end of the season, says Sky Sports. Silva, 31, is ready for a new challenge and City assistant Pep Lijnders recently gave a strong hint that the Portugal international would be departing the club in the summer. Silva's contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in June and he has been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League, Juventus, Barcelona and boyhood club Benfica.

- Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have been contacted by intermediaries regarding a possible move for Real Madrid forward Vinícius Junior this summer, according to TEAMtalk. Some of Europe's top clubs have been sounded out about a deal as the winger enters the final year of his contract, while the Saudi Pro League is also ready to move if any opportunity arises. Contract talks with the 25-year Brazil international have stalled for the past few months and sources recently told ESPN that negotiations may not resume until after the 2026 World Cup, though the player has reiterated that he wants to stay.

- Real Madrid are increasingly confident of sealing a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri this summer, claims TEAMtalk. Rodri, 29, has reportedly held discussions with City about the possible terms for an exit this summer and, while he continues to be linked with a move to the Bernabeu, Real Madrid won't "pay over the odds" to bring the Spain international to the club. An offer of €60 million will reportedly be enough to do a deal.

- AS reports that Real Madrid are open to a potential exit for Eduardo Camavinga, with PSG monitoring the midfielder's situation. The 23-year-old has been with Los Blancos since 2021 but has struggled to make himself a regular starter since joining from Rennes. A switch back to Ligue 1 could reignite his career once again, though Madrid would want to make a profit on the €40 million they paid to sign him five years ago.

- Arsenal are soon expected to make a formal approach to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane, according to Christian Falk. The Gunners have been linked with a €65 million move for the 19-year-old, with an offer expected in the coming weeks. The Cameroon international has made 40 appearances across all competitions this season, with seven goals and eight assists to his name, with Bayern Munich also reported be monitoring his progress.

- RB Leipzig are discussing a new contract with €80 million-rated winger Yan Diomande that could include a release clause, amid links with a move to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, says Fabrizio Romano. Diomande, 19, has shot to prominence this season with some fine displays, but Leipzig are keen to let him develop even further.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland explores the future for Vinicius Junior.

Vinícius Junior's situation at Real Madrid has, in many ways, changed radically over the course of the season -- but the bottom line is that his contract is still due to expire in 2027 and there's been no progress on an extension. The first half of 2025-26 was perhaps the most turbulent time of Vini's career at Madrid, losing his place as a guaranteed starter under then coach Xabi Alonso, going three months without scoring and becoming the public face of dressing room unrest with his reaction at being substituted early in October's Clásico. Since January, and the arrival of Álvaro Arbeloa, it's been a very different story. Arbeloa has talked up Vinícius at every opportunity and he's been rewarded on the pitch, with the forward nearing career-best form with back-to-back, decisive braces last month against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. But still, the clock is ticking on that contract extension. ESPN reported that a renewal was near impossible with Alonso in charge, but that is no longer an issue. Vinícius loves playing for Madrid and the club would like him to stay; the remaining issue is the gap between Vinícius' wage demands and what the club is willing to offer. Madrid would do anything to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2027, so the situation has to be resolved, one way or the other, this summer. ESPN has reported that a move to Saudi Arabia would not appeal to Vinícius, leaving PSG or the Premier League as the only realistic remaining options. But at this stage, given his improved form, and Madrid's desire to keep him and avoid the nightmare scenario of a free transfer, the most likely scenario feels like the club going the extra mile to offer a deal structured with enough variables and bonuses to reach the kind of total package Vinícius and his camp would be happy with.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:51 Hutchison doubtful about Arne Slot's Liverpool future Don Hutchison believes Arne Slot won't be Liverpool manager at the start of next season following their FA Cup exit to Manchester City.

- Liverpool could sign Al Hilal forward Marcos Leonardo, 22, to replace Mohamed Salah this summer. (GMS)

- Manchester United are among the clubs keen to sign Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana, 24. (Football Insider)

- Spain forward Dani Olmo is not planning on leaving Barcelona this summer, amid links with a move to the Saudi Pro League. (Fabrizio Romano)

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- AC Milan are pushing to sign midfielder Leon Goretzka as a free agent when he leaves Bayern Munich in the summer, ahead of Premier League competition. (Calciomercato)

- Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli is closing in on a contract renewal with Juventus until 2030. (Tuttosport)

- Liverpool are keen on Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon as part of a summer rebuild. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all showing interest in Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, amid his lack of game time for the Blues. (Ekrem Konur)

- Harry Wilson is on Tottenham's short list of transfer options this summer, as he looks set to become a free agent at the end of his contract at Fulham. (Ekrem Konur)

- Antonio Rudiger is progressing in talks to extend his contract at Real Madrid, as he nears the final 12 months of his deal with Los Blancos. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona and PSG are both interested in 16-year-old Mali wonderkid Aboubacar Maiga, who plays for Africa Foot Academy, as an option for the future. (Sport)