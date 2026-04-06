Antonio Valencia joins ex-Premier League all-star cast at non-league club

Open Extended Reactions

Antonio Valencia made 339 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 25 goals. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has signed for non-league side Wythenshawe FC, the club announced on Sunday evening.

The 40-year-old Ecuadorian winger will represent the club's Vets team, alongside a host of former Premier League players.

"We're proud to welcome Premier League winner, Antonio Valencia to Wythenshawe Vets," the Greater Manchester-based club said in a post to social media.

"A Manchester United legend. Title winner. Now wearing our badge. Welcome to the club, Antonio!"

Valencia is the latest addition to a side which has featured the likes of Papiss Cisse, Emile Heskey, Danny Drinkwater, Stephen Ireland and Joleon Lescott, to name a few.

The star-studded team has had too much for their rivals in the Cheshire Veterans Football League Premier Division this season, with Wythenshawe sitting top with seven wins from seven games and a goal difference of +54.

Former Hull City and Burnley winger George Boyd scored four times in the team's most recent league game, a 7-1 win over Collegiate Old Boys last month.

- Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United return still gives me goosebumps - Bruno Fernandes

- Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Man City pushing for Anderson

- Premier League without set-piece goals: What would the table look like?

Valencia joined United from Wigan Athletic in 2008 and went on to win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two EFL Cups and a Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

He left the club in 2019 and had spells with Ecuadorian side LDU Quito and Mexican outfit Querétaro, before retiring in 2021.