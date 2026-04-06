Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Mario Suárez tells the ESPN FC team that Barcelona won't be caught after opening up a seven-point lead in LaLiga. (1:33)

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Barcelona host Atlético Madrid in the second of their trilogy as they face off in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Hansi Flick's side won the first of the trilogy over the weekend, as Barca came back against 10-man Atleti to win 2-1 and thus extend their LaLiga lead over Real Madrid to seven points.

However, Atleti's motivation is far greater in Europe given their distance from Barca in the league table. The last time Diego Simeone's side met Barcelona in a two-legged contest, they won 4-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal, which was enough for them to advance, despite Barca's 3-0 win in the second leg.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK, CBS/ Paramount+ in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST, Thursday; and 5 a.m. AEST, Thursday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

Referee: István Kovács (Romania)

VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)

Team news

Barcelona:

Marc Bernal, M: DOUBT

Raphinha, F: OUT, hamstring

Toni Fernández, F: OUT, ankle

Frenkie de Jong, M: OUT, thigh

Andreas Christensen, D: OUT, ACL

Jofre Torrents, D: OUT, calf

Atlético Madrid:

Jan Oblak, GK: DOUBT

Johnny Cardoso, M: DOUBT

Rodrigo Mendoza, M: DOUBT

José María Giménez, D: DOUBT

Marc Pubill, D: DOUBT

Pablo Barrios, M: OUT, thigh

Talking Points

Diego Souto/Getty Images

Will Simeone's rotation pay off?

With their LaLiga hopes long gone, and a UCL spot all but guaranteed, Diego Simeone could have been forgiven for not playing his best XI over the weekend against Barcelona. There was the added motivation of denting Real Madrid's title hopes by losing to Barcelona, so that perhaps explains why Julián Álvarez and Ademola Lookman failed to start.

Marcos Llorente was suspended for the league game and is a dead cert for this fixture, as are Atleti's striking duo that were rested. The visiting side at the Camp Nou are sure to be a different beast than the outfit that took to the field at the Wanda Metropolitano, even if 10-man Atleti pushed Barca all the way, and left Simeone complaining about VAR.

Hansi Flick didn't have the luxury of rotation as much as his counterpart, and a fresh Atletico team could be at their stifling best. While Simeone has only won 3 of 29 league games against Barca (his worst record against an opponent), he's defeated them in both previous UCL ties.

Yamal's 'anger' could fuel him

Lamine Yamal was visibly frustrated toward the end of Barcelona's win over Atlético Madrid. Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Flick was left to answer plenty of questions about Lamine Yamal post the game, with the Spanish winger visibly angry in the latter half of the game, barely celebrating Robert Lewandowski's late winner. Yamal has managed only one open play goal in his last nine games for club and country, but leads Barcelona in goal contributions this season (23).

The forward was in scintillating form in the first half against Atleti, leaving Nicolás González for dead multiple times, which eventually resulted in a sending off as well. However, Matteo Ruggeri came on to great effect in the second half and kept Yamal fairly quiet - which was also the case in the Copa del Rey contest between these two teams earlier this season.

Flick maintains that Yamal's anger was not a reflection of his performance, and one wouldn't bet against the Spaniard making a big impact on a UCL night - he lives for the big occasion, after all.

Should Lewandowski start for Barcelona?

Barcelona have scored 19 goals in their last four UCL games, and are on a run of 50 consecutive games where they've scored. The club have also scored 10 goals in their last three games at home against Atleti. Clearly, Flick knows how to set up an attack, especially against this particular opponent.

Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At the weekend, Flick opted for a system where Dani Olmo and Fermín López were the focal points of the attack, and while the interplay was sensational at times, it was apparent that Barcelona lacked the killer touch of a proper no.9. Lewandowski came on to great effect and poached a winner at the death, but lightning may not strike twice.

Flick might be better served by giving his striker a full game - he certainly will not lack for service and his experience could prove crucial on an emotive UCL night.

A last dance for Atleti legends?

Antoine Griezmann's departure from Atletico Madrid may have been confirmed, but the signs also point to Jan Oblak taking the exit door this summer. The duo have been an integral part of Atleti's success over the past decade, and while they're not as important to Simeone's plans of late, they might have it in them for another special UCL night.

Oblak is back in training, and while Juan Musso has performed admirably as an understudy, Simeone might be tempted to opt for his Slovenian goalkeeper, who specializes in UCL nights where he's near impregnable (Liverpool, anyone?). It would also afford Simeone a bit of leeway with his tactics, as keeping it defensive could allow for a full-on tilt at home.

In a similar vein, Griezmann could come on to great effect, as Barcelona might feel the physical effects of Saturday's encounter in the second half. The Frenchman's wily nature could prove to be the difference, and a UCL win over Barcelona to guide his team to the semifinals, and potentially more, would certainly be a brilliant way to say goodbye.

What do the numbers say?