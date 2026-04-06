Raheem Sterling, Robin van Persie hear boos of Feyenoord fans, PSV win title

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Raheem Sterling's Feyenoord couldn't keep the Dutch title race going. Getty

Raheem Sterling and Robin van Persie heard the boos of the Feyenoord fans, as rivals PSV Eindhoven wrapped up the Eredivisie title.

PSV won the Dutch championship for the third season in succession but Feyenoord fans weren't impressed by their side's inability to keep the title race going.

Feyenoord drew 0-0 with 14th-place Volendam at the weekend, prompting jeers of "you should be ashamed" from their own supporters.

It left them 17 points adrift, in second place, handing the title to PSV who beat Utrecht 4-3 with a stoppage-time winner.

Former England, Liverpool and Manchester City winger Sterling started for Feyenoord but was substituted by manager Van Persie after 77 minutes.

"We mainly have to look within ourselves," Van Persie said after the match.

"We had enough chances to score a goal. As the game progressed, we became sloppier.

"We should have handled that better. Then you gain a bit more control, and that diminished in the second half. That is entirely our fault."

Midfielder Luciano Valente said: "You go all out. It's not like you think we're going to play defensively; we don't want that either. You can't just walk forward like a bunch of blind men. It simply wasn't enough."

Valente said about the supporters' anger: "We've been hearing that for a while. We are second, with not exactly great play. That emotion is logical and clear, but we can't do much with it..."

Sterling has yet to score, and has registered one assist, in four league starts since joining Feyenoord in January.

Information from ESPN Netherlands contributed to this report.