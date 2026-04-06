Former Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen scores horror own goal in MLS

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Zack Steffen joined the Colorado Rapids from Manchester City in 2024. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen scored a horrendous own goal on Saturday as the Colorado Rapids suffered a 3-2 defeat to Toronto FC.

The 31-year-old attempted to control a sliced backpass from defender Keegan Rosenberry with his thigh, but instead saw the ball bounce painfully beyond him and into the net.

The goal, which came in the 77th minute, saw Toronto draw level after they had found themselves 2-0 down on the hour-mark.

The Canadian side completed the comeback eight minutes later when former-Norwich City striker Josh Sargent headed home from a corner to score his first goal for the club.

Steffen's error was not the first time he has made a high-profile mistake.

During an FA Cup semifinal for City in 2022, the goalkeeper dithered on John Stones' backpass and allowed Sadio Mané to pounce upon the ball and divert it into the net, as Liverpool won 3-2 at Wembley.

The American joined the Manchester club from Columbus Crew in 2019 and went on to make 21 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, acting as backup to Ederson.

He also spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Middlesborough, as Michael Carrick's side finished fourth in the Championship and lost in the playoff semifinal to Coventry City.

Saturday's match also saw three red cards handed out -- one for the home side and two for Colorado.

"When we actually analyze the goals, they're three freak goals," Matt Wells, former Tottenham assistant manager and current head coach of Colorado, said.

"I don't know whether it was their player or Keegan that went back to Zack, and obviously a big mistake from Z, just miscontrolling the ball, and it goes in."

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The Rapids currently sit in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference, with nine points from six games.

They return home for a game against Houston Dynamo this weekend.