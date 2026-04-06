Kylian Mbappé return not a problem for Real Madrid - Arbeloa

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Coach Álvaro Arbeloa has denied that Kylian Mbappé's return is a problem for Real Madrid, ahead of the team's Champions League quarterfinal clash with Bayern Munich at the Bernabéu on Tuesday.

Mbappé was back in the Madrid starting XI -- having recovered from a knee sprain which had troubled him for months -- for Saturday's shock 2-1 defeat at Mallorca, which saw Madrid slip seven points behind leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga title race.

The side had excelled in Mbappé's absence, winning five games in a row, with Arbeloa utilising a compact 4-4-2 formation with Brahim Díaz partnering Vinícius Júnior in attack.

"Mbappé has different characteristics to Brahim, and that's where we have to play in a different way, but I'm delighted to have that problem," Arbeloa said in a news conference on Monday.

"Mbappé came to Madrid for games like tomorrow [against Bayern] and ties like this. I'm sure we'll see Kylian at his best level."

Mbappé has scored 13 goals in nine Champions League appearances this season, but was able to feature for just 21 minutes of Madrid's impressive round-of-16 victory over Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappé has scored 13 goals in nine Champions League appearances this season. David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid via Getty Images

"The only thing that matters is what I think, which is that we're extraordinarily lucky to have Mbappé back in the team," Arbeloa said. "There isn't a coach in the world that wouldn't want him in their team.

"Mbappé knows perfectly well what Real Madrid is. He dreamt about being a Real Madrid player ... I'd like you to ask me [about him] again after the Bayern tie."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany took a pass when asked to weigh in on whether or not Madrid was better off without the France star in their lineup alongside Vinícius, saying he had problems enough of his own with which to deal.

"This is not my topic at all," Kompany said. "Trust me, we have enough topics for Bayern Munich, I don't need to solve Madrid's topics as well. The only thing I would say is that they are both amazing. The rest is up to Real Madrid."

Arbeloa also faces the challenge of finding a place in the team for Jude Bellingham, who has recovered from a hamstring problem and been used as a substitute in Madrid's last two games against Atlético Madrid and Mallorca.

In the England star's absence, Arbeloa has used academy products like Thiago Pitarch and Manuel Ángel, as well as Arda Güler in midfield.

"With Bellingham on the field we're a better team, I'm sure of that," Arbeloa said. "We'll see him on the pitch tomorrow. He has different qualities to the rest, and we have to adapt to him, and him to his teammates. That's what football is about. It's a nice problem to have."