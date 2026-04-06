Declan Rice and Gabriel train with Arsenal ahead of trip to Sporting

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes he is to blame for Arsenal's FA Cup exit to Southampton. (1:07)

Mikel Arteta: I take the blame for Arsenal's defeat vs. Southampton (1:07)

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Declan Rice has handed Arsenal a significant injury boost for the opening leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting Lisbon.

The England international, who was absent for his side's shock FA Cup demise at Southampton, joined his team-mates in training at the club's London Colney headquarters on Monday.

Defender Gabriel, unable to continue at St Mary's with a knee injury on Saturday night, also participated in training, in another encouraging development for Mikel Arteta's side.

Declan Rice and Gabriel have arguably been Arsenal's two best players this season. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard, who did not make the journey to the south coast, looks poised to travel to Portugal after he was put through his paces at London Colney. However, Bukayo Saka, who alongside Rice pulled out of England's friendly against Japan last week, was not involved.

Arsenal head to Portugal later on Easter Monday bidding to avoid a third successive defeat following their Carabao Cup final loss against Manchester City and their last-eight exit to Sky Bet Championship side Southampton.

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The Gunners take on the Portuguese champions on Tuesday evening before the return leg of their quarterfinal tie at the Emirates on Wednesday week.

Arteta and goalkeeper David Raya are due to face the media in Lisbon at 6.45 p.m. local time (5.45 p.m. BST).