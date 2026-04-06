Vinícius says it's 'important' Yamal speaks out on fan abuse

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Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior praised Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for publicly condemning anti-Muslim chants in a recent match, saying players need to stick together in the fight against discrimination.

Vinícius spoke Monday, less than a week after Yamal criticized the chants by Spanish fans in his country's friendly against Egypt last Tuesday. Yamal, who is Muslim, said the chants were disrespectful and intolerable.

Vinícius, a Brazil international, has been often subjected to racist taunts while playing in Europe and is vocal about the fight against racism. He said "it's always complicated" to talk about the subject but "these things happen a lot."

"Hopefully we can continue with this fight," Vinícius said. "It's important that Lamine speaks about it. It could help others. We are famous, we have money, we can balance these things better, but the poor people and the Blacks who are everywhere, they surely struggle more than we do. So we have to stick together, those who have a stronger voice, the players."

In a Champions League match last month in Lisbon, Vinícius accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of calling him a monkey after the Brazil forward celebrated in front of the home fans when he scored for Madrid. Benfica fans insulted Vinícius from the stands.

"I'm not saying that Spain or Germany or Portugal are racist countries, but there are racists in these countries, and in Brazil and other countries as well," Vinícius said. "But if we keep fighting together, I think future players and people in general won't have to go through this again."

The star forward also said Monday that he plans to agree a contract extension with Madrid "at the right time" and wants to be at the club "for many years" ahead of this week's high-profile Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Bayern Munich.

The star forward has been in exceptional form in recent weeks, scoring four goals in two games against Manchester City and Atlético Madrid before the international break.

The Brazil international's current deal at the Bernabéu is due to expire in June 2027, and his future has been questioned after a turbulent season which has seen him fall out with coach Xabi Alonso -- since succeeded by Álvaro Arbeloa -- and go three months without scoring a goal, before an upturn in recent months.

Vinícius has been a decisive player for Real Madrid. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"Let's hope I can stay here for a long time," Vinícius said when asked about his contract situation. "I still have a year left, we're calm. I have the confidence of the president [Florentino Pérez], and we're calm about what we want.

"At the right time we'll do the renewal, and I'll be here a long time. It's the club of my dreams, I'm happy here, and I want to be here for many years."

Vinícius has been a decisive player for Madrid, scoring in two Champions League final victories in 2022 and 2024, and being voted runner-up in the Men's 2024 Ballon d'Or.

However, he lost his status as a certain starter under Alonso in the first half of this season and was whistled by fans at the Bernabéu after the coach was dismissed, with ESPN reporting that Vinícius was one of the senior players who had been unhappy with Alonso's management style.

"It was a difficult moment," Vinícius said Monday. "We played a lot of games, but I got few minutes. Each coach has his methods, I couldn't connect with what [Alonso] wanted. It was a moment for learning, I learnt a lot, the players helped me a lot. I could reflect a lot, improve as a person, and I have a fantastic connection with Arbeloa."

Vinícius faced widespread criticism after reacting angrily to being substituted by Alonso in October's Clásico win over Barcelona at the Bernabéu, and subsequently made a public apology which did not mention the coach by name.

"It was a moment that wasn't nice," Vinícius said on Monday. "I apologised to the team, the club, the coach, everyone there. I play every game and I didn't want to go off. I thought I was doing the right thing, I didn't want to [leave the field], but later with a cool head, you know you made a mistake. Every day there's a new experience, where I can improve."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.