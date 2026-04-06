Adama Traoré backs West Ham to escape relegation after spirited FA Cup defeat

Don Hutchison and Nedum Onuoha react to Leeds United's penalty win over West Ham to book a spot in the FA Cup semifinals. (1:25)

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Adama Traoré believes the fighting spirit West Ham showed in their dramatic FA Cup exit to Leeds proves they can stay up this season.

The Hammers, still in the Premier League relegation zone, trailed Leeds 2-0 going into stoppage time after goals from Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

They made an astonishing comeback through Mateus Fernandes and Axel Disasi to force a 2-2 draw and extra time, only to bow out on penalties.

"I'm sad because of how we lost but we have to take the positives from the game," winger Traoré said.

"We showed great fighting spirit and fought until the end. It's unfortunate that we lost on penalties but we'll try to improve and be better in our next game.

West Ham came close to coming back from 2-0 down to win their FA Cup quarterfinal clash with Leeds but lost on penalties. West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC via Getty Images

"We need to move on because this game is now already in the past. I believe we can stay up and the feeling would've been better if it was a win, but there were positives."

- FA Cup semifinal draw: Man City meet Southampton, Chelsea to face Leeds

- Leeds survive scare to beat West Ham on penalties in FA Cup quarterfinal

Traore, signed in January by Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who also managed him at Wolves, added: "I love the identity of the club and the fans who are passionate like myself. I want to play and do well under a manager I know."

West Ham sit in 18th place in the Premier League with seven games to go, although their rivals Tottenham Hotspur are only one point above them, while Nottingham Forest in 16th are just 3 points clear of the relegation zone.