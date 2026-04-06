PSG vs Liverpool in UEFA Champions League: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Don Hutchison believes Arne Slot won't be Liverpool manager at the start of next season following their FA Cup exit to Manchester City. (1:51)

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Champions League action returns to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday with quarterfinal action between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Under pressure Arne Slot will have his work cut out for him as Liverpool face the reigning champions in Paris. Last year's Premier League title winners have endured a torrid season, with key players underperforming and a head coach seemingly struggling to motivate them.

Luis Enrique's PSG beat Liverpool last season in the round of 16 en route to the title and will aim to do the same this time as well, albeit later in the competition.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Wednesday on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., SonyLiv in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live coverage here.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST, Thursday; and 5 a.m. AEST, Thursday)

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Referee: José María Sánchez

VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande

Injury News

PSG

Fabián Ruiz - knee, OUT.

Quentin Ndjantou - hamstring, OUT.

Senny Mayulu - calf, OUT.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker - muscle injury, OUT.

Conor Bradley - knee injury, OUT.

Giovanni Leoni - knee, OUT.

Stefan Bajcetic - hamstring, OUT.

Wataru Endo - ankle, OUT.

Talking Points

Does Salah sit out against PSG?

Mohamed Salah getting dropped from a big Champions League knockout game? It feels bizarre to mention it, but such has been the decline in form of one of the best players of this generation that there is an argument to be made for dropping him to the bench against PSG.

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Salah started against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal at the weekend, with the hope that he would change his fortunes and make an impact in his last few games for Liverpool. Sadly for him, that wasn't the case. He had a golden chance in the first half but fluffed it and later saw his penalty saved by James Trafford, capping off a disappointing outing.

There's an equally good chance he will start, mainly because Slot is short of options. Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Rio Ngumoha are not entirely comfortable playing from the right, and the next best option would be pushing Jeremie Frimpong forward. There are no easy solutions to the problem.

PSG's dominating midfield

While PSG's attackers, led by Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, get the majority of the praise, their extremely effective midfielders are equally vital to their dominance, especially João Neves and Vitinha. The Portuguese pair, along with Fabián Ruiz, who's now injured, have been sensational over the last few years. Their pressing is relentless, they always find the right passes and they can also score a few.

In the absence of Ruiz, Warren Zaïre-Emery will most likely start in midfield. The 20-year-old is one of the most promising midfielders in Europe and has already made big strides this season, earning praise from his manager.

Liverpool's midfield, on the other hand, have not looked comfortable at all this season. Only Dominik Szoboszlai has been consistent, with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones struggling throughout 2025-26. Their physicality has taken a hit, they lack the intensity to go toe-to-toe in key moments and have barely mustered a threat when it comes to scoring. Teams with lesser midfielder quality have dominated Liverpool this season.

Virgil van Dijk needs to show leadership

Last year, a lot of plaudits went to Salah for having an exceptional season with Liverpool, and rightfully so. But we should also mention Van Dijk and his leadership qualities, which propelled the team to Premier League success.

play 1:06 Nicol: Arne Slot is in big trouble after defeat vs. Man City Steve Nicol worries for the future of Arne Slot at Liverpool after a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

This season, both players have suffered. Van Dijk's drop in form has not been as drastic as Salah's but he is the captain of the team and he needs to face some tough questions. He has drawn criticism for a perceived lack of leadership, with Liverpool's tendency to fall away after conceding the opening goal often given as evidence.

Even before he was made the captain, Van Dijk was known as a leader -- he was natural at it and captaining Liverpool to Premier League felt like destiny for him, but he has struggled this season.

Can Kvaratskhelia torment Liverpool again?

When Khvicha Kvaratskhelia faced Liverpool last season in the round of 16 in Paris, he wreaked havoc. He tormented the team with his dribbles, cutting inside and relentless shooting, only to be denied by a magnificent Alisson that night. Even in the return leg at Anfield, he was a constant threat. And his joy against Liverpool is nothing new -- when the Reds met Napoli in the Champions League in 2022, Kvaratskhelia was irrepressible. He just loves playing against the Premier League team.

Liverpool have problems all over the pitch, but their right side has become a big issue after the season-ending injury to Conor Bradley. Frimpong has fitness issues, which has meant Szoboszlai playing as a right back. This Liverpool team is already fighting multiple fires and now they need to find a way to stop Kvaratskhelia, a player who has always been at his best against them.

What do the numbers say?

PSG have won their last six two-legged Champions League ties.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored in PSG's last three Champions League matches, notching four goals.

PSG have lost only two of their last 16 European matches (W10, D4) and only two of their last 13 in the Champions League knockout phase (W10 D1).

Liverpool have kept four clean sheets in their last five Champions League matches.

Dominik Szoboszlai has scored in five of his last eight Champions League appearances.