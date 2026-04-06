Buurman thunderbolt keeps Chelsea's season alive as Spurs beaten in FA Cup

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Veerle Buurman smashed an 85th-minute winner for the Blues. Alex Davidson - The FA via Getty Images

With only one trophy realistically left to play for, this season has not reached Chelsea's lofty standards and following last week's UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) exit to local rivals Arsenal with another cup defeat would have been unforgiveable.

With six minutes left of the FA Cup quarterfinal against Tottenham Hotspur, it looked like Sonia Bompastor's week was about to get even tougher. Enter Veerle Buurman. The young Netherlands defender's rocket of a shot secured a late 2-1 victory and ensured the Blues still have something positive to build on, even in a campaign that has fallen well short of expectations.

Since the winter break, Buurman has been exceptional. After seeing her goal controversially ruled out in the UWCL first leg vs. Arsenal, where Chelsea were ultimately beaten 3-2 on aggregate, the young Netherlands defender has responded in the best possible way. Spurs goalkeeper Lize Kop was left grasping at air as Buurman, who only came on as a 59th-minute sub, danced around defenders on the edge of the box to send a thunderous left-footed shot into the roof of the net to put Chelsea into the semifinals.

Before then, it looked like Spurs might frustrate the hosts and force extra time at least. Sam Kerr had put the Blues ahead late in the first half, but Martin Ho's side managed to get back on level terms in the second after Eveliina Summanen's free kick bamboozled goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who completely misjudged the clearance and failed to keep the ball out. And they had more chances to cause an upset.

Chelsea's celebrations were emphatic after Buurman's late intervention. It was a sense of relief, but it is also somewhat unfamiliar territory for the club to be putting so much stock in an FA Cup quarterfinal as it has been a disappointing year by their own benchmark.

The Blues have dominated domestically, winning six consecutive Women's Super League (WSL) titles -- the last of which was an unbeaten season in Bompastor's debut campaign -- but will surrender their crown to Manchester City, who are nine points clear with just three games remaining. Meanwhile in Europe they had reached the semifinals in each of the past three seasons, but went out in the quarterfinals this time around.

There are, of course, mitigating factors. The club are in the midst of a transition under Bompastor, adjusting their squad, tactical approach and overall identity. Such changes inevitably bring teething problems. Off the pitch, the departure of head of women's football Paul Green after 12 years removed a key figure who oversaw recruitment, logistics and day-to-day operations.

Injuries have also played a significant role. Striker Mayra Ramírez has been absent for the entire season, depriving Chelsea of a crucial attacking presence, especially with Sam Kerr on reduced minutes after her long-term injury. Midfielder Lauren James was unavailable for the first half of the season. And defensive disruptions have been frequent, with Naomi Girma, Millie Bright and Nathalie Björn all missing stretches of time to prevent any real cohesion at the back.

Sam Kerr gave Chelsea the lead, but Spurs hit back in the second half. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

None of these factors can excuse the club's underwhelming performances, but they do provide context and point to what Chelsea must address this summer if they are to restore the dominance and standards that have defined them in recent years.

Adding an FA Cup trophy and top-three WSL finish to their League Cup success would salvage some positivity to complete the season, though it would do little to mask the disappointment of missing out on the two prizes that matter most.

Spurs also know a little something about rebuilding. After reaching the 2024 FA Cup final -- where they were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United -- they have been trying to rediscover the form that carried them to Wembley. Under Ho, they began the season strongly and climbed the WSL table to suggest they could mount a charge for Europe, but momentum has faded in recent weeks and they have now lost four games in a row. Had this fixture come earlier in the campaign, the outcome might have been very different.

Still, the appointment of Ho has nevertheless injected fresh energy into the side, complemented by several impressive signings like young midfielder Signe Gaupset. By extending the manager's contract less than a year into his tenure, Spurs have made clear their commitment to his long-term vision. Another summer transfer window should further support their upward trajectory where consistency remains the key challenge as they continue to develop.

Making the FA Cup quarterfinals and securing a top-five finish in the WSL represents solid progress and, based on this game, the gap to the likes of Chelsea is closing. Before Buurman's wonder strike, nobody would have been surprised to see Spurs' name in the hat for the semifinal draw. It's just that big moments like that win games, and Chelsea have the kinds of players to do it.