Chelsea, Man City progress to women's FA Cup semifinals

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Veerle Buurman came off the bench to score the winner. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Veerle Buurman's stunning late strike sealed Chelsea's place in the FA Cup semifinals as the holders edged Tottenham 2-1 at Kingsmeadow.

The 19-year-old struck with a fierce effort that beat Spurs goalkeeper Lize Kop in the 86th minute, ensuring Sonia Bompastor's side still have a chance of rescuing a disappointing season.

Eveliina Summanen's cross earlier deceived Hannah Hampton to get the visitors back on level terms seven minutes into the second half, after Sam Kerr's header had put the Blues ahead five minutes before the interval.

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Manchester City are also into the semifinals after Khadija Shaw's goal earned them a narrow 1-0 win away against Championship side Birmingham.

The goal came after only eight minutes. Iman Beney played a fine ball in behind and Shaw reacted quickest to slot past goalkeeper Lucy Thomas.

Thereafter the leaders of the second tier fought bravely to stay in the game, though it was City that came closest to scoring a second, Thomas brilliantly turning the ball against the bar in the second half from Yui Hasegawa's stinging shot.

The WSL leaders will face Chelsea in the semifinals while Brighton will play Liverpool

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