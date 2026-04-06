Man United's Lisandro Martínez, Patrick Dorgu set for injury return

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Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has been handed a boost with Lisandro Martínez and Patrick Dorgu both named in the travelling squad for a training camp in Ireland this week.

The inclusion of Martínez is good news for Carrick after a five-game absence with a calf injury.

United will hope the Argentinian can prove his fitness ahead of Leeds United's visit to Old Trafford on April 13.

Carrick will be without Harry Maguire for the game with the England defender set to miss out through suspension after his red card in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Lisandro Martínez and Patrick Dorgu are set to return from injury. Getty

Dorgu has missed eight games with a hamstring injury.

The Denmark international is back training on the grass and will travel to Dublin to continue his recovery.

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Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo are also included in the 25-man squad after missing international duty with Slovenia and Cameroon, respectively.

Diogo Dalot and Tom Heaton are both recovering from illness and will not travel.

Matthijs de Ligt, who hasn't played since November because of a back injury, is also absent.

United haven't played since the draw at the Vitality Stadium on March 20.

Sitting third in the Premier League table, Carricks' team have seven games remaining to secure their return to the Champions League.