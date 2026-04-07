Champions League live updates: Real Madrid-Bayern Munich, Sporting CP-Arsenal

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The Champions!

The UEFA Champions League is back, and we are finally at the quarterfinals stage with the final eight teams to decide who will become champions of Europe. We kick off Tuesday with two great clashes as record winners Real Madrid hosting Bayern Munich in a clash featuring two of the continent's most premier clubs.

Also, we have the surprise package Sporting CP looking to continue their great run as they host Arsenal, who are looking to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Enjoy all the updates from Tuesday's matches.