USMNT's Patrick Agyemang stretchered off, set for scans

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United States striker Patrick Agyemang was stretchered off in the first half of a 2-0 win for Derby County on Monday with a non-contact injury that will require a scan.

After the win against Stoke City, Derby manager John Eustace said the team needs to await tests to know the severity of the injury that occurred after Agyemang landed awkwardly during the match.

"He's gone off for a scan. So we'll wait and see the results of that," Eustace said. "Listen, we don't want to lose any players. We certainly don't want to see any players coming off in a stretcher.

"Hopefully it's not as bad as what it might be, but until we get the scan results, we'll have to wait and see."

With two months left to go before the start of the World Cup, any serious injury would make it unlikely that the 25-year-old striker would be included in the U.S. roster. Last month, Agyemang found the back of the net for the U.S. in a 5-2 loss to Belgium.

Since arriving to Derby last summer from MLS side Charlotte FC, Agyemang has looked impressive in his debut European season with 10 goals and three assists across 37 Championship appearances. The striker is second to only Carlton Morris in Derby's list of goalscorers in 2025-26.

Although AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is currently the starting option for USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino, Agyemang was in the running for a backup position against the likes of PSV Eindhoven's Ricardo Pepi and Coventry City's Haji Wright.

The U.S. begins Group D play on June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Pochettino is expected to announce his final World Cup roster on May 26 ahead of a pair of pre-tournament friendlies with Senegal and Germany.