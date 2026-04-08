Champions League recap: Atleti go past 10-man Barça, PSG defeat Liverpool

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THE CHAMPIONS!

The UEFA Champions League is back, and we are finally at the quarterfinals stage, with the final eight teams vying to become champions of Europe. We kick off Wednesday with two great clashes.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona took on Atlético Madrid in an all-Spanish affair, but it was the visitors who take a 2-0 lead back home to the Spanish capital thanks to goals from Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth.

Also, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain took on six-time champions Liverpool and also got a 2-0 win in their first leg, thanks to goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Enjoy all that happened from Wednesday's matches.