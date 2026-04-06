Harry Kane available for Bayern in first leg with Real Madrid

Kompany: Real Madrid away is the toughest game in UCL (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane practiced on Monday and is expected to be available against Real Madrid in their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Kane missed the win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday because of a minor ankle issue sustained in training with England last week. Kane did not play in either of England's friendlies during the March window, a 1-1 draw with Uruguay and 1-0 loss to Japan.

He took part in training in Munich before the club traveled to the Spanish capital for Tuesday's match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said he will wait until gameday to decide whether to use Kane.

"It was important that he did a lot of training today," Kompany said. "I don't think he's lost his rhythm. We'll wait until tomorrow and then decide.

"We have a great squad and are ready for the two legs."

Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior praised Kane when speaking to media on Monday ahead of the game.

"He is a goalscorer. He is a great player," Vinícius said. "But Bayern is a great team and has many players who switch positions and make it difficult for us. Whoever plays it will be tough."

Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich said Kane was "massively important" for the team.

Harry Kane practices with Bayern Munich ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid. Getty Images

"He's not just a finisher. He's an absolute leader, a role model. He has a special mindset for an attacking player," Kimmich said. "If he plays, his leadership qualities will be important."

Bayern eliminated Atalanta in the last 16, while Madrid got past Manchester City.

"We've prepared for Real and we've seen what they did against Man City," Kompany said. "It's perhaps the toughest away game you can play, but we want to win."

Madrid and Bayern are meeting in the knockout stage for the sixth time in the past 14 seasons. Madrid won four of the two-leg matchups with Bayern since the 2011-12 season; once in the quarterfinals and three times in the semifinals, most recently in 2024.

Bayern won in the 2012 semifinals after a penalty shootout.

"Bayern is an unbelievable team," Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said. "We have a lot of respect for them. They're having an exceptional season. Bayern has been the most consistent side in Europe this season. They're fearless, aggressive, very focused defensively, with an unbelievable striker in Harry Kane."

Bayern is unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions with 11 wins, while Madrid is coming off a 2-1 loss at Mallorca on Saturday that hurt its LaLiga title hopes.

"We don't think about not winning the tie and there is only one possible scenario, which is to beat Bayern and get through the tie," Arbeloa said. "It's the only thing we want and the only thing we believe in."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.