McKennie equals career best with goal in Juve win; Napoli edge Milan

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United States midfielder Weston McKennie scored for Juventus in a 2-0 win over Genoa Monday and was named man of the match.

McKennie netted 17 minutes after kickoff to add to a fourth-minute opener from Brazilian defender Bremer.

The American missed two chances to add to his tally and the woodwork also came to Genoa's rescue when Jonathan David hit the post.

The goal was McKennie's fifth of the season for Juventus, tying his career-best mark in Serie A when he netted five times.

Genoa defender Aaron Martin missed a golden opportunity to bring the visitors back into the game with 15 minutes remaining when Mattia Perin got down brilliantly to save his penalty kick and his rebound.

The result enabled Juventus to close the gap on fourth-placed Como to one point. Como were held to a 0-0 draw by Udinese.

Weston McKennie celebrates after scoring a goal for Juventus against Genoa in Serie A. Getty Images

Cesc Fabregas' men were on top for most of the game, but could not find a way past Maduka Okoye in the Udinese goal.

The result brought Como's five-game winning streak to an end in Serie A, but the point kept alive their hope of winning a Champions League place.

Substitute Matteo Politano scored late to give Napoli a 1-0 win over fellow title chaser AC Milan and close the gap on Serie A leaders Inter Milan later Monday.

With Napoli starting the night in third place, one point behind AC Milan and 10 behind Inter, both clubs knew a win was needed to keep alive their title aspirations.

However, neither showed much urgency or guile in a game that featured few clear scoring chances.

Politano, who replaced Leonardo Spinazzola just five minutes earlier, eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining when he fired home a low shot after the Milan defense failed to clear a cross from the left.

Milan poured forward in the final minutes, but could not get an equalizer and dropped to third.

U.S. attacker Christian Pulisic came on as a substitute in the second half, but he could not help Milan's cause as his goalless 2026 continued.

Napoli ended the day seven points behind Inter with seven matches remaining, while AC Milan are two points further back.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.