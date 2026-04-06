Minnesota United shut down rumors James Rodríguez had rare muscle-wasting condition

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James Rodríguez's MLS club Minnesota United FC on Monday denied rumors the Colombia midfielder has a potentially fatal muscle-wasting condition called rhabdomyolysis.

The 34-year-old former Everton player was in hospital for three days after suffering with "severe dehydration" following his country's friendly defeat to France in Maryland on March 29.

Colombia's football federation had revealed he had been in a U.S. hospital for a problem "not related to musculoskeletal injuries" and not "linked to the development of his football activities."

Rumors on social media claimed he was suffering from rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition which causes muscles to disintegrate and can potentially lead to fatal kidney damage.

James Rodríguez was hospitalised for three days after suffering with dehydration while on international duty with Colombia. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

But his club side Minnesota United said in a statement on Monday night: "The club and our medical professionals can unequivocally state there has been no clinical or laboratory evidence of rhabdomyolysis.

"We respectfully ask members of the media and the public to refrain from further speculation regarding James' health. Any additional updates will be communicated directly by the club through official channels."

Rodríguez was substituted in the 63rd minute of the defeat to France, with the Colombian Football Federation saying in a statement on April 2 he had "presented with severe dehydration" the day after the match and was in hospital for 72 hours "for preventative and recovery monitoring."

Minnesota have added that James had IV fluid therapy before being discharged and was back at the club's training ground on Monday for "a supervised return-to-activity session".

The club statement added: "His reintegration into full team training will follow the protocols established by the club's medical department and will be guided entirely by his clinical progress."

Rodríguez's career has include stops at FC Porto, AS Monaco, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, while he had a one-year spell at Everton for the 2020-21 campaign.

Rodríguez, who has played at two World Cups for his country, joined Minnesota United on a short-term deal in February.