Semiprofessional NPLM Victoria side Heidelberg United may soon find itself representing Australia on the Asian stage, after Football Australia confirmed that the Australia Cup runners-up will receive priority for Australia's slot in the Asian Champions League 2 (ACL2) should Cup winners Newcastle secure a spot in the Asian Champions League Elite (ACLE).

Eliminating three A-League Men sides on the way to the final, Heidelberg fell to a 3-1 extra-time defeat to the Jets in last October's final, with the win securing Mark Milligan's side their first piece of silverware since 2008 and a spot in next season's ACL2 alongside it.

However, with three games to go, the Novocastrians sit three points clear of Auckland (who are not eligible to compete in Asian competition as a New Zealand-based side) in the race for the ALM Premiership and seven points clear of third-placed Adelaide, meaning they are almost certain to secure a slot in the ACLE that would supersede their ACL2 qualification.

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This would leave an Australian-shaped vacancy in the ACL2, one that Football Australia informed clubs last week, and which they confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday, would be filled on first preference by the Australia Cup runners-up: Heidelberg.

"For ACL Two, if the Australia Cup winner is ineligible or already qualified for ACL Elite, priority will be given to the Australia Cup runner-up, followed by the next highest-ranked eligible A-League Men club," Football Australia said.

Under the stewardship of John Anastasiadis, Heidelberg currently competes in the state-based, second-tier National Premier Leagues -- which doesn't feature promotion and relegation with the top-flight A-League -- and currently sit fourth on the NPLM Victoria table seven rounds into the 2026 season.

Heidelberg United may find itself on the Asian stage, after Football Australia confirmed that the Australia Cup runners-up will receive priority for Australia’s slot in the ACL2 should Cup winners Newcastle secure ACLE qualification. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

A former member of the now-defunct National Soccer League, they defeated Western Sydney Wanderers, Wellington Phoenix, and Auckland FC without conceding on their road to the Australia Cup final, as well as reaching the final of the Dockerty Cup and the semifinals of the Victorian top flight and inaugural iteration of the Australian Championship in 2025.

However, Alexander's entrance into the ACL2 isn't confirmed even if the Jets secure an ACLE place: needing to hit the necessary licensing requirements set forth by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to compete in the competition, most pressing the need to source an alternative venue to their home at Olympic Village that meets the criteria to host continental football.

Work has already commenced at the club in an attempt to hit these standards.

"All participating clubs must meet the relevant AFC eligibility and competition criteria, including club licensing requirements (for men's competitions) and sporting criteria," Football Australia said.

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"Clear contingency measures have been established to ensure Australia's representation in each competition. Should a qualifying club be ineligible, withdraw, or otherwise not meet AFC requirements, the position will pass to the next highest-ranked eligible Australian-based club, in line with AFC regulations."

Should the AFC not grant the Bergers a licence to enter the ACL2 and the Jets secure an ACLE place, the spot in the former would fall to the next highest-finishing, eligible A-League Men side; Adelaide United, Melbourne Victory, and Sydney FC all jostling for that place as the season winds down.