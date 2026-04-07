Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Liverpool fight for Monaco forward

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AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche is being tracked by Manchester United and Liverpool, while Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is pushing to complete a move to Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

AS Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche is attracting attention. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

- Manchester United and Liverpool are stepping up interest in AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche ahead of the summer, reports TEAMtalk. Both teams reportedly sent scouts to watch the forward in action against Marseille in Ligue 1 this weekend. The 24-year-old has picked up seven goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, featuring on the right side of attack.

- Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is pushing to complete a move to Barcelona quickly, according to Mundo Deportivo, as he looks to agree on personal terms. Bastoni, 26, is Barcelona's top target to improve their backline and the Italy international believes that the sooner negotiations start, the sooner a move can be completed. However, Sport reports that Bologna center back Jhon Lucumí could be a cheaper alternative as his transfer would cost €25 million as opposed to Bastoni's €60 million.

- Ibrahima Konaté is increasingly likely to extend his stay at Liverpool, as he enters the final few months of his contract at Anfield. That's according to L'Equipe, which claims the defender wants his future ironed out before this summer's World Cup. The 26-year-old has interest from LaLiga, but appears to be leaning toward signing another deal with Liverpool, as they build a backline for the future with the €60 million arrival of Jérémy Jacquet already set.

- Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has no intention of leaving the club in the coming transfer window, says Florian Plettenberg. The 23-year-old has been linked with a potential exit, with the club reportedly open to offers of around €50 million to sign the midfielder. However, despite rumors over interest from PSG and Liverpool, Camavinga wants to stay with Real Madrid and his contract runs until 2029.

- Juventus have made enquiries over a move for Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The former Liverpool forward has endured a tough debut campaign in Saudi Arabia, after being unregistered from the SPL squad for the second half of the campaign. That has opened the way to a possible exit in the summer, with Juventus among those keen on landing the Uruguay international.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen gives us his insight on Maghnes Akliouche.

Akliouche's form has been inconsistent since he first broke through in 2022, and that pattern has been repeated this season as he made only a modest impact during Monaco's difficult early spell before flourishing in their excellent current run. Seven goals and eight assists across all competitions, as well as 1.40 key passes (per 90), place him among the most productive creators in Ligue 1. Indeed, that last figure is particularly revealing as it says a lot about his main qualities. Where most modern, young wingers tend to resort to take-ons and width as their main weapons, Akliouche comes across as something more akin to a classic playmaker. He will often take an extra touch to drift infield, scan the play, then select and pick the best passing option. His passing range is extraordinary, with short dinks, brilliant switches, inch-perfect through balls threading tight gaps and the technique behind each delivery is almost clinical in its execution. Furthermore, he often strikes the ball with very little backswing, generating contact that works equally well for a disguised layoff or a low well-placed attempt from the edge of the box. Those touches are as aesthetically pleasing as they are effective. One area that requires work is his defensive input. While Akliouche will press when the situations demand it -- and he tracks back reasonably diligently -- asserting himself physically in duels remains an underdeveloped part of his game.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:53 Why Marcotti isn't worried about Arsenal after FA Cup exit Gab Marcotti reacts to Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Southampton in the FA Cup.

- Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte is set to leave in the summer, with Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, AC Milan and Galatasaray interested. (TEAMtalk)

- Barcelona are open to letting Ferran Torres leave this summer to help pursue other moves in the transfer market. (Sport)

- Barcelona have informed Joao Cancelo's agent, Jorge Mendes, about their desire to keep the defender when his loan spell from Al Hilal comes to an end this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

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- Barcelona are not actively looking to move young left back Alejandro Balde on this summer, but could be open to an offer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AS Roma have made contact over a move for midfielder Julian Brandt, who will be a free agent when he leaves Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Strasbourg winger Diego Moreira, who moved to the club on a permanent deal from Chelsea in 2024, is a target for Borussia Dortmund to strengthen their forward ranks (Sky Germany).

- Juventus are set to trigger the permanent signing option in Jeremie Boga's loan deal from OGC Nice. (Nicolo Schira)