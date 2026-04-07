Harry Maguire signs new Man United contract

Open Extended Reactions

Harry Maguire has signed a new contract with Manchester United, the club have confirmed.

The England defender was due to be a free agent at the end of the season, but has agreed terms to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Maguire has signed an initial one-year deal until June 2027 with the option of an additional 12 months.

Harry Maguire has extended his stay at Manchester United. Copa/Getty Images

Maguire said: "Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day.

"I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.

"You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us."

- Bruno Fernandes, 31, is Man United's MVP. But they shouldn't extend his contract

- Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Liverpool fight for Monaco forward

- Man United's Lisandro Martínez, Patrick Dorgu set for injury return

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United director of football, said: "Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.

"Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success."

The 33-year-old arrived from Leicester City in an £80 million ($106m) deal in 2019. He's made 266 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals.

He's been key to United's revival under Michael Carrick with his form since January earning a recall to the England squad ahead of the March internationals against Uruguay and Japan.