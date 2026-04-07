Conor Coady discharged from hospital after head injury

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Conor Coady was stretchered off at Vicrage Road. Getty

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Conor Coady has been discharged from the hospital following his head injury against Watford on Monday.

Coady was struck by a shot in injury time of the 1-1 draw and was knocked unconscious. He was stretchered off and taken to the hospital for scans.

"The club would like to thank Watford's medical staff for their support and assistance," Charlton said in a statement.

"Charlton's medical staff will continue to monitor him in line with the appropriate protocols."

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The former Wolves and Everton defender joined Charlton on loan in January from Wrexham. He has made nine appearances for the south London club, who are 18th in the table.