Ex-Arsenal, Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey announces retirement

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Aaron Ramsey has called time on his career. Robin Jones/Getty Images

Former Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from football.

Ramsey's last competitive appearance came in September 2025 for Liga MX side Pumas, who he left after making just six appearances.

The 35-year-old is a stalwart of Welsh football, and featured in three major tournaments for his country. In all, he made 86 appearances for Wales and scored 21 goals.

"It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it," Ramsey said in a statement.

"It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways."

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Ramsey's club career was defined by his time at Arsenal, where he made over 250 appearances and scored 40 goals.

A key moment in the midfielder's Arsenal career came at the Brittania Stadium in 2010, where he suffered a horrific injury. He spent nearly a year out of action due to a double leg-break.

He bounced back admirably and wrote himself into Arsenal's history books by scoring winners in two FA Cup finals.

Following his exit from Arsenal in 2019, Ramsey had spells at Juventus, Rangers, Nice and Cardiff.

"Thank you to all the clubs I've been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level," he said.