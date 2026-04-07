Keira Barry called up to England women's squad for the first time

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Keira Barry is a forward for Bay FC in the NWSL and this is her first senior call-up for England. Eakin Howard/NWSL via Getty Images

Keira Barry has received her first senior call-up to the England squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Forward Barry, currently with Bay FC in the NWSL was originally selected for the under-23 team and now joins the senior squad.

Niamh Charles has also been called up to the squad. Charles, capped 31 times and part of the EURO 2025 winning squad, has returned from injury after featuring in Chelsea's last three games.

Freya Godfrey has withdrawn with a shoulder injury and will remain at London City Lionesses for treatment. Barry will be replaced in the WU23s by Vivienne Lia as their European competition campaign concludes and a semifinal against the Netherlands awaits.

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Last week, 17-year-old Erica Meg Parkinson was also handed her first senior call-up to the England squad.

A senior squad of 24-players will arrive at St. George's Park later today in preparation to face Spain on April 14 at Wembley Stadium before travelling to Reykjavik to play Iceland in the historic 500th game for the Lionesses on April 18.