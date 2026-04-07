José Mourinho says he wants to continue coaching Benfica

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José Mourinho returned to coaching Portuguese football for the first time in 21 years when he joined Benfica in September 2025. alter Gouveia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

José Mourinho has expressed his desire to continue at Benfica next season despite believing his team is now out of the title race after Monday's 1-1 draw with Casa Pia.

The Portuguese manager has a contract with Benfica until June 2027 but his contract contains a clause that would allow him to leave this summer. Asked about rumours that he may leave Benfica at the end of the season, Mourinho said:

"Jorge Mendes is my agent, but I am in charge of my own decision. My decision is that I would like to continue at Benfica."

Mourinho, who returned to Portuguese football in September after 21 years coaching abroad, conceded defeat in Benfica's pursuit of FC Porto in the title race after Monday's outcome.

While Mourinho's side is the only unbeaten team in the Primeira Liga, Benfica are seven points adrift of league leaders FC Porto with six games remaining. Sporting CP are second in the standings, two points clear of Benfica and have a game in hand.

"You say we've dropped two points; I'd say we've lost our last chance to fight for the title," Mourinho said.

"We're no longer in control of our own destiny when it comes to finishing second. Even if we won every game -- which would be extremely difficult, but possible, Sporting would also have to drop two points. But the aim is to fight for this."

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Mourinho felt his players did not perform to their maximum capacity against Casa Pia.

"I wasn't happy with the first half," he said. "At halftime, we talked about what we needed to change tactically, and I tried to make them understand, because there are some who seem to have lost touch with football and forget the realities; I did a bit of maths for them.

"If we didn't win this game, the title race would be over.

"I have to think carefully, as a whole, because, at this moment, I wanted to stop playing some players, but there are higher values at stake. They are assets, even if I didn't want to continue with some of them. At the sporting level, the achievable goal is to finish in second place, depending on other results."