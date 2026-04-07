Antonio Conte opens door to Italy national team return

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Italy not qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (3:04)

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Napoli coach Antonio Conte has not ruled out returning to guide Italy's national team.

Conte, 56, is reportedly among the candidates being considered by Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) to succeed Gennaro Gattuso.

Gattuso parted company with the FIGC last week in the aftermath of Italy's failure to qualify for a third successive World Cup.

Antonio Conte previously managed the Italy national side. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

"It's right that my name is included in the list [of candidates] for the national team," Conte said following Napoli's 1-0 win over AC Milan on Monday.

"I would include it among the others if I were in charge of the federation."

Under Conte, Italy reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2016 before losing to Germany on penalties.

"I've already worked with the national team and I know the environment," the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager said.

"I was the national team coach for two years. It's not a matter of flattery, but being the national team manager means representing the country. But you know what my contract situation is and at the end of the season, I'll meet again with the [Napoli] president and we'll see."

Conte, whose contract with Napoli ends in June 2027, believes changes in Italian football are needed following another World Cup disappointment.

Italy's chances of reaching this year's tournament in North America ended after a penalty shootout loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a qualifying playoff.

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"We love the national team and we're saddened for what happened," Conte said.

"Every time we don't qualify we have to rebuild but as national team coach I've seen little help from the teams. There are players of a certain level and something must be done."

Conte led Napoli to their fourth scudetto last season, his fifth championship win in Italy as a coach. Napoli are second in Serie A, seven points adrift of Inter Milan with seven games remaining.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on Tuesday said he would not stand in Conte's way if the manager were to want to return to the national team.

"If Antonio were to ask me, I think I would say yes; but since he is a very intelligent man -- and as long as there is no serious counterpart to negotiate with, and so far, there hasn't been one -- I believe he would refrain from imagining himself at the head of something so completely disorganized," De Laurentiis told Italian media.

De Laurentiis called for reorganization within the FIGC.

"Everything needs to be overhauled, the system must be reset, and Serie A needs to be given more power," he said.