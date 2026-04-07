Ex-Man City footballer Joey Barton denies assault outside golf club

Joey Barton was arrested last month. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former Manchester City footballer Joey Barton has denied assaulting a man outside a golf club.

The 43-year-old, wearing a grey zip-up fleece and with glasses on, appeared via videolink from HMP Liverpool for the plea hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kevin Lynch, 51, at Fairway, Huyton, on March 8.

Barton's co-defendant Gary O'Grady, 50, of Huyton, Merseyside, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge on Tuesday.

An earlier court hearing was told the defendants had been drinking with Mr Lynch at Huyton and Prescot Golf Club before the alleged attack.

Mr Lynch, a former non-league football manager and founder of special education school NexGen Academy, was said to have suffered serious injuries to his eye.

Honorary recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC set a trial date for Sept. 1, with the case expected to last seven days.

The 15-minute hearing also dealt with administrative matters.

Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, was remanded in custody, while the judge renewed conditional bail for O'Grady, who was supported in court by several family members.

Former City and QPR midfielder Barton has one England cap and also played for Newcastle, Rangers, Burnley and Marseille.

He now hosts podcast Common Sense With Joey Barton, which is described as an "unfiltered" look at issues in sport, society, politics and more.