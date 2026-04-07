Alianza Lima cleared to reopen stadium after fatal crowd incident

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Peru's Alianza Lima was notified by local authorities on Tuesday that the temporary closure of their stadium has been lifted.

In a statement, the municipal authority highlighted the club's "commitment to reinforcing security measures" and the "implementation of an extraordinary plan to address contingencies and unauthorized mass gatherings" at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium.

The stadium was temporarily closed for safety concerns after the death of a fan at a flag-waving event on April 3 -- two days before Alianza's derby with Universitario.

More than 60 supporters were also injured at the event.

Initial reports of the tragedy suggested parts of the stadium's wall had collapsed, but Alianza Lima said there were no structural failures, as did a fire official.

Peru's health minister, Juan Carlos Velazo, visited on Sunday some of the injured fans in the hospital, confirming that two remained in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, popularly known as Matute, was built in the 1970s and has a capacity of more than 33,900 seats.

With the stadium closure no longer in effect, Alianza Lima will be able to play their next home game at Matute on Saturday, April 18, when they welcome Cusco FC for Matchday 11 of the Liga1 de Perú tournament.