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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he will always protect Lamine Yamal following the noise generated by the teenager's angry reaction to the team's 2-1 LaLiga win over Atlético Madrid at the weekend.

Yamal didn't celebrate Robert Lewandowski's late winner and still appeared annoyed at full time, with local media reports suggesting he was upset by an exchange he had with coach José Ramón de la Fuente on the sidelines.

Flick appealed for less to be made of everything Yamal does, pointing out that he is still just 18 ahead of facing Atlético again in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

"Lamine is an unbelievable player," the German said when asked if Lamine's conversation with de la Fuente had been the source of his discontent.

"But he's only 18. And, of course, sometimes he's angry when I change him or maybe when he dribbles past four, five players and then shoots and he misses [like against Atlético]. Sometimes it's for him also frustrating he didn't score this goal.

"He's emotional and [that's] good. I will always support him. He is a fantastic player, on the right way and we are helping him to develop in the right space. It's not good to make this noise around everything he's doing.

"I know everyone is looking to him because he's a fantastic player. But he's only 18. Every one of us makes mistakes. I said [to him] you can [try things], no problem, I will always protect you.

"And on the pitch, he has to show everyone how good he is; that he will be one of the best, maybe the best player of the future."

Yamal did not celebrate Lewandowski's winner against Atlético Madrid in LaLiga but Hansi Flick appealed for understanding for the teenager. Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Yamal will lead the attack on Wednesday when Barça host Atlético in the second of three meetings between the two teams in 11 days.

After beating Atlético to move seven points clear at the top of LaLiga on Saturday, they now face each other over two legs in the Champions League quarterfinals, in Barcelona this week and in Madrid next Tuesday.

The Champions League is the only trophy Barça are lacking since Flick took over in 2024 and he says the games with Atlético provide his players with the platform to show what they are capable of.

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"It's different [to Saturday's game] because the Champions League is the best competition in the world," Flick added.

"Everyone wants to give their best. Everyone wants to win. It's a good opportunity for everyone to show that this week.

"We have our style and how we want to play. We have to focus on that. When we don't do that, when we don't press, for the opponent it's easier to find the right space."

Barça will once again be without Raphinha, who is sidelined until May with a hamstring problem, meaning Marcus Rashford, who scored against Atlético at the weekend, could once again start.

Flick praised the English forward's improvement since joining on loan from Manchester United last summer, but warned him he must contribute defensively if he does start again.

"[Pressing] is part of our game which is very important," Flick said. "Everyone knows [Rashford] is fantastic with the ball. In 1v1 situations he's really doing good.

"But to defend is also part of our game, a part of football, but he's doing good, he's adapted a lot. We need him in this situation to help the teammates on the flank because we play against Atlético and they do really good on the sides."