Man United's Amad backs Michael Carrick to become head coach permanently

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DUBLIN, Ireland -- Manchester United's players believe Michael Carrick is "the right man" to take the head coach job permanently, according to winger Amad.

Carrick was appointed in January until the end of season and has lost just one of his 10 games in charge.

The upturn in form has put United on course to return to the Champions League.

And, speaking at a training camp in Dublin this week, Amad believes the former England midfielder has already done enough to get the role full-time.

"Obviously it's not for us as a player to decide his future, but he's been very good, he's been doing so much for the team," Amad said.

"He has a lot of experience, he knows the club and has the DNA. We think he's the right man.

"He knows the club, he played for the club, so he has great experience to manage this club.

"Sometimes this kind of manager can bring a club where they belong.

"From my personal side he's the right man but it's not the players who decide, but we are really happy to have him as a manager."

Michael Carrick has impressed at Manchester United since taking over as manager. Getty

The United squad have travelled to Ireland for a three-night stay at Carton House Hotel outside Dublin to prepare for Leeds United's visit to Old Trafford on Monday.

Sitting third in the Premier League table, victory over Daniel Farke's side would further cement their place in the Champions League qualification spots.

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Securing a return to Europe's top club competition would further boost Carrick's candidacy ahead of the final decision on United's next permanent manager, set to be made by CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

"I think the club will decide at the end of the season," Amad said.

"My honest opinion is we're really happy to have him as a manager and he's doing well.

"Since he's arrived he's been clear to everyone that he wants to win, he wants to reach the Champions League next season.

"He's been doing really well and we're really happy to have him as the manager."